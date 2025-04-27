Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neil Critchley has been sacked by Hearts following Saturday’s Premiership defeat by Dundee at Tynecastle Park. Simon Murray’s goal earned the Dens Park side a vital win to leave Hearts just five points off the relegation zone with four games of the campaign remaining.

Head coach Critchley paid the price with his job as the Gorgie hierarchy moved to sack their second manager of the season. Assistant coach Mike Garrity has also been relieved of his duties. Critchley replaced Steven Naismith in mid-October and his six-month reign has now been brought to an end. Hearts won 15 of 35 games under his tutelage.

In a short statement, Hearts confirmed the departure of their two English coaches, with first-team coach Liam Fox taking interim charge of the first team for the rest of the season.

“The statement read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that it has today parted company with Head Coach Neil Critchley and his assistant Mike Garrity. The club would like to thank Neil and Mike for their efforts during their time in Gorgie and we wish them well for the future. Liam Fox will take control of first-team affairs on an interim basis. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Hearts were bottom of the Scottish Premiership when Critchley was appointed on 15 October last year. They had two points from the opening eight league games amid the worst start to a season in their history. Critchley, a former Crewe, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Blackpool and QPR coach, took charge and they gradually began climbing the table.

UEFA Conference League, SPFL Premiership and Scottish Cup failures

However, they exited the UEFA Conference League in calamitous fashion. Hearts won their opening two ties against Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia Nicosia, but failed to win any of the subsequent four and went out after a 2-2 draw with Moldovan side Petrocub at Tynecastle.

They then failed to secure a top-six Premiership place earlier this month before losing to Aberdeen after extra-time in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Dundee in their first bottom-six fixture proved the final straw for the Hearts board, who sacked Critchley after the match.

The manager spoke to media at full-time to deliver his verdict but was told his time at Tynecastle was over soon after that. Fox assumes the reins for the last four games of the season, starting with next weekend’s trip to Ross County. He oversaw three games earlier in the campaign in between Naismith’s departure and Critchley’s arrival. In that time, Hearts drew with County at home, beat Dinamo in Azerbaijan in their opening Conference League tie, and then lost 3-2 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Fox - a lifelong Hearts supporter - is tasked with ensuring the club do not get dragged into the Premiership’s relegation battle. They are five points ahead of County, who occupy the relegation play-off place as things stand, and need a victory to stave off the threat of a harrowing end to the campaign.