The Hearts head coach has been talking his new recruit who can make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Neil Critchley says there are three things in particular that Hearts recruits are enticed by when it comes to the Tynecastle club.

The Jambos head coach, aided by Jamestown Analytics, has already started to make additions to his squad ahead of next term. Gerald Taylor will move on at the end of the season and there is a right-back replacement on the way, with Christian Borchgrevink signed from Norwegian side Valerenga.

He has penned a three year deal that will begin in the summer. Critchley finds it easy to sell the club to players, having signed Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender, Sander Kartum and Harry Milne in the winter window. There’s excitement he sees in the eyes of the man he’s signed, as Critchley outlined what Borchgrevink is bringing.

What Hearts are getting in new recruit

Speaking to the Evening News, Critchley said: “Honestly, this club is quite an easy selling point when you can tell them about the club and obviously they do their own research. They see the history of this football club, the size of the football club, the fan base. Then it's an exciting proposition for a lot of players and I can see the excitement in his eyes.

“Valerenga is a big club, he's grown up there, he's their captain so the fact that he wants to come here and has chosen us says a lot for Hearts as a football club. The captain of the team at 25 coming through their system tells you the type of person he is, the type of character he is, a really good leader, a brilliant person and a really good player in our opinion.

“That's one thing, the profile of players that we want. I like our full backs to be attacking and to provide a goal threat if you like at the other end of the pitch with assists and crossing ability but also he's a good defender, you've got to be able to defend and understand your position within the team and he does that. At the age of 25 he's still got development and progress to come yet we still think we're getting him at a good time where he's got his best years in front of him.

Hearts talent latest

Meanwhile, Critchley has confirmed that Finlay Pollock was due to be in pre season plans at Hearts before his hamstring injury. The playmaker turned striker in impressive fashion on loan at Raith Rovers but the blow has ended his campaign early. Critchley has watched him in action and says there were plans in the pipeline for Pollock.

He added: “I’ve been out to watch him quite a few times this season and I know he played on the wing particularly on the left and then under Barry he's gone and played more as a striker down the middle and been very effective. Yes, he would come back and still will come back now but he would have been part of our pre-season plans and it would have been then a chance for me and us as a staff to view him, to assess him and see what our plans with him were for next season.”