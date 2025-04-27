Neil Critchley's defiant reaction to angry fans after Hearts lose against Dundee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neil Critchley emerged defiantly after Hearts’ home loss against Dundee and insisted he will prove he is the man to steer the club out of danger. The Englishman offered a strong response following the 1-0 defeat at Tynecastle Park, but supporters were left furious by the manner of the result.

Simon Murray’s 38th-minute goal separated the sides, helping Dundee out of the Premiership’s relegation zone whilst simultaneously increasing pressure on the Hearts manager. The Edinburgh club are now just five points off the relegation play-off place and fans are outraged following another tame performance.

“Yeah, it's a tough day, no doubt about that,” said Critchley. “Probably the way the game transpired is probably how it's going for us a little bit at the moment. We have control of the game, dominating, creating some chances to score. We don't take those chances. We conceded a poor goal, from our point of view, and we're left chasing the game.

“They then obviously came up with a plan, put everyone behind the ball, and we failed to break them down. We lacked quality, composure, a bit of belief in the second half, in what we were trying to do. And then we need something to fall for us near the end of the game, or a moment to go away, and it didn't. And that's on us. We've got four games to go and we're in a fight, and we have to show the right level of application and fight to get us out of the situation we're in.

That's been the message all week: We're in a fight. There's four games to go and there's 12 points to play for, and you've seen Dundee today, the fight that they showed. So, no, the situation is what it is, and we need to make sure that we're going to Ross County next week, preparing during the week as a group, because it's only us in that dressing room, staff and the players, that can make sure that we pick up the points that are necessary.”

Critchley added that he knows exactly how Hearts fans are feeling seeing their team lose at home in the bottom six of the Premiership following their Scottish Cup semi-final loss. “I totally understand frustration when you lose at home. There's an expectation at this football club, which I've said I'm more than comfortable with, and I believe the next four games we can prove that, and I'll prove that.

“Also, I'm confident in my ability to move the team and the group forward, which will hopefully take the club where we want to go next season. It needs to happen sooner rather than later, because we've only got four games to go. So it's not like we're talking a quarter of the season or half of the season. It's now, it's right now, it's the immediate, and that starts with us preparing and ready for an important game next week.”

Hearts supporters gathered above the tunnel at full-time to vent their fury at Critchley and certain players. The manager said he had experienced that situation before in his career down south. “No, I've had that before, I'm used to it. That's football, that's supporters nowadays. Everyone's entitled to opinion. There's emotion, there's passion, it's an emotive game, particularly here at Tynecastle and it means a lot to people, and I'm comfortable with that.”

Hearts have lost four of their last five matches, the other being a goalless draw at Motherwell. They have scored just one goal in that time. “I think, you look at the performances, there's been some circumstances why that's happened,” said Critchley. “If you look against Dundee and the Aberdeen game where we've ended up with 10 men, I still think those performances with 10 men were very good. We deserved more out of them.

“Sometimes you don't quite get the bounce of the ball, or like today, a decision at the end or a moment falling your way. But it's quite clear, we've got to do better at the top end of the pitch because we're not scoring enough goals. That's the facts, really, if you look at it. So you're always then leaving yourself susceptible to a moment at the other end, which has happened today.

“I think they had a header just before and then Simon Murray scores. That's it in the whole game, but we don't do enough with the amount of possession, final third entries, crosses. We don't do enough with those, and that's on us as a group. It's not like we didn't have enough attacking players on there. It’s not like the players weren’t trying. But with that level of effort, they've got to make sure that we produce a little bit. Someone's got to be a little bit more responsible in the quality that they show or the decision that they make in front of the goal.”

Confidence looked to be low in some Hearts players. “Well, there's always moments in the game that you'd want them to do better,” admitted Critchley. “The game lasts for 90-odd minutes, and when you watch the game back, there'll be always moments that we could have done this, you should have done this, why didn't you do this?

“Ggenerally, the way that we're trying to play the game, I felt the second half, we just played a little bit safe, backwards and sideways too often, and we needed to make sure we had players rather than coming towards the ball, running away from the ball, and putting the goal under more pressure.

“We didn't create enough chaos in and around the penalty area, and that's probably because players were playing safe, not wanting to lose the ball, not wanting to risk the ball and possibly lose the ball to create another chance. That was the message at half-time, and we've got to now make sure that we free ourselves up a little bit and do more from an attacking point of view.”

Hearts replaced influential midfielder Beni Baningime with Musa Drammeh at half-time, which Critchley stressed was a tactical move. “Beni and Cammy are similar types of players, so we thought [Jorge] Granty would give a little bit more of maybe creative play in the middle of the pitch - going forward, range of passing, opens up the game, and can put the ball inside the penalty area a little bit more. It was nothing to do with Beni’s performance, it was just a tactical decision.”