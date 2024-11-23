Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Changes have been subtle at Hearts since Neil Critchley took charge on 15 October. The amiable Englishman is gradually instilling an identity, centring around possession and energy, whilst also tweaking things like defensive structures and attacking movement. It is all part of his long-term plan for evolution.

Critchley is preparing his team to face Celtic at Tynecastle Park tonight after three wins, a draw and three defeats in his first seven games as Hearts head coach. The club remain second bottom of the Premiership. Those seven fixtures were all crammed into a 23-day period giving no time for reflection. The Englishman was able to evaluate during the international break and take stock of what he wants from his players over the next few weeks.

“Yeah, we did sort of a debrief on that on Tuesday and there have been so many positive things to take,” he said. “I think that the players are in the learning stage at this moment in time of how they're being asked to play. I've got to try and give them clarity in terms of their role in possession, when you're building up in the midfield, when you're trying to score goals, how we're pressing, how we defend in the midfield, how we defend in the penalty box, transition moments. There's so much.

“The set-pieces: We've changed how we defend at set-pieces so therefore roles change and there's a lot of information. I think the players have taken it on board a lot but, when I watch the games, there's so much for us to improve again and carry on and move forward. That's just going to take time. You want that time to go as quickly as possible and you've got to use it as wisely as you can, but the group have been fantastic to work with.

“There are good people here and I've always said to the players and staff that, whenever there's change, you've got to be open-minded because you're going to be asked to take on new concepts. So far, the players have been brilliant at that.”

Critchley explained that he is in the process of developing a clear identity for Hearts in terms of playing style. He wants stability and continuity from season to season and referenced this evening’s opponents as a prime example of why that works.

“Definitely an identity - we want a clear identity of how we play the game,” he said. “I suppose you could use Celtic as a good reference. If you look at the nucleus of their squad and how they play the game, it's consistent. If you look down south at the clubs that are being successful, there's a consistency in terms of the way they play, the players that they recruit, stability at the football club. I think that's hugely important, the conditions in which you're working.

“On the pitch, it could be fine little adjustments of certain things. Ultimately, both ends of the football pitch decide games and in the last few games we haven't done well enough at both ends of the pitch. I think I said in my first interview here that, if you don't do well enough at both ends of the football pitch, the bit in the middle sometimes becomes less irrelevant or less relevant. We, in the last few games, last couple of games, haven't done well enough at both ends of the football pitch - which is why we've lost.”