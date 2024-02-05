Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Warnock's managerial career spans more than 40 years and includes 20 different jobs. He spent his entire football life as player and manager in England, but with a hankering to work in Scotland. The 75-year-old is again about to come out of retirement to take that chance.

Warnock arrived in Aberdeen on Sunday evening ready to take charge at Pittodrie until the end of the season. He is in advanced talks with the Pittodrie board and, barring any unexpected issues, will be confirmed as manager in place of Barry Robson. He said after leaving Huddersfield Town last September that he would not continue working but the opportunity in Scotland is one he does not want to turn down.

In an interview with the Edinburgh News back in 2019, Warnock declared his desire for a crack at the Scottish Premiership. He originally hoped to take the managerial chair at Hibs or Hearts in order to challenge Celtic and Rangers. However, he also admired Aberdeen following their 1980s halcyon days and previously applied for the job there.

"I've always fancied one of them – Hibs and Hearts," said Warnock. "It appeals to me up there with them being neighbours. No disrespect to the big two but I've always been an underdog and I've always thought: ‘I wish I could get a club up there and get a team to rival Celtic and Rangers.’