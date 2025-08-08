New Hearts contract talks to remove Cammy Devlin's release clause

Australia midfielder is in the final year of his deal

The timing of Cammy Devlin’s recent top form is exemplary given he is in the final year of his Hearts contract. Talks over a new deal have taken place between Tynecastle officials and Devlin’s agent, with the club keen to extend the Australian midfielder’s stay in Edinburgh. Head coach Derek McInnes is a huge admirer and, understandably, wants Devlin retained on a longer agreement.

Hearts are also keen to remove a release clause in the player’s current deal, which was signed in September 2024. A low-six figure offer would be sufficient for any interested club to trigger his transfer, and as such there is a desire within Tynecastle to get pen on fresh paperwork soon. Devlin knows this is a big season for him and his club under McInnes’ management. Then there are international ambitions with Australia as World Cup 2026 approaches.

“Yeah, definitely. I feel like I was in a similar position this time last year in terms of coming off contract, and then I signed that extension,” he said. “So it's a weird one because you've got to perform, you've got to play well and obviously then you've got the extra carrot if there's a World Cup next year. I haven't really been in the Socceroos [recently]. I was injured for a little bit with my concussion and then wasn't selected for the last couple of camps. I'm always desperate to be involved in that.

“That's my biggest pride, playing for my country and something that I hold really close to heart. I get to see my family a bit more often when I'm in the camps, so that's definitely something I want to strive towards. But like I say, if I don't work as hard as I can, then none of it's going to happen. I just go out there every day, train as hard as I can and everything will take care of itself, hopefully.”

Asked about talks over a new Hearts contract, Devlin didn’t go into huge detail. “Not with me. The club spoke to my agent, but nothing's... I feel like there's been a massive focus with [new investor] Tony Bloom coming in, so many players coming in and obviously the transfer window is still open. We've had so many players coming to the club. I can't speak on behalf of the club, but that's probably been the club's focus. I’m that [new contract] will take care of itself. If I perform well, then hopefully a positive outcome comes. At the moment, I'm just focusing on playing, hopefully playing every week and playing well.”

The popular midfielder stated he is keen to sign a new deal with Hearts. “Yeah, of course I am,” he said. “I think everyone knows my personality. I've been sitting in front of you guys for a few years now. You know that I enjoy being here. The city has really welcomed me. I feel like I've made a home in Edinburgh. I met my girlfriend over here and having her family, I've said before, has made everything feel a lot nicer. Like I say, that's not what I'm thinking of right now because I just want to play good football and then that will take care of itself.”

Knowing your manager values you is critical, and McInnes clearly regards Devlin as a key figure at Hearts. The player will again play a central role at Dundee United on Sunday after an excellent display against Aberdeen in the opening Premiership fixture. The head coach’s recent comments about admiring Devlin from afar made it to Australia and back after Hearts’ 3-0 friendly win against Sunderland. “Yeah, it was really nice. My dad sent me that quote after the game. My dad was chuffed,” smiled Devlin.

“I think as a footballer, you want your manager to like you because you might have more chances to play at the weekend, I think. I just keep my head down, work as hard as I can. I feel like I've always prided myself on just working hard and hopefully then that gets me in the team. I feel like we had a positive result against Sunderland, so he said that, but if I then slack off and anyone slacks off, there are so many boys in this team that will just come and take your spot. I feel like you can't rest, especially this season. We've got a massive squad and everyone's hungry to play.

“I know that, if I was the one missing out, I'd be so desperate to just take my team-mate's spot in a team-mate way, you know what I mean? That's the way it is. There's so much friendly competition and it's healthy, it's good. You've just got to work as hard as you can. The gaffer is big on priding yourself on that. Train hard, play hard and you'll reap your rewards. I think we've seen a lot of that this pre-season with players. I'll always work as hard as I can and hopefully that leaves me in good stead to play.”

The aforementioned Bloom caused a slight stir across Scotland with comments last week about Hearts winning the Premiership title within the next 10 years. The Brighton and Hove Albion chairman put £9.86m into the Edinburgh club and is confident success will transpire. Excitement has grown as a result of his enthusiasm, another reason Devlin is in to rush to leave.

“Yeah, of course. That's a massive carrot,” he said. “If you're at a club like Hearts, you're fortunate enough as it is. I think it's a massive club. When I came over here from Australia and played my first game, I couldn't really believe what was happening and you still feel that now. I think coming into work every day, I've got some really good mates that I'm lucky enough to come in and spend my days with.

“Some boys have left, some are still here, so everything's really good. With Tony Bloom coming in, when you're at a club, you want to be ambitious. You want to strive towards the best you can possibly be and I'm that as a player. So fingers crossed it can be successful and I think it's a really exciting time for the club.”

There is no doubt Hearts will improve under McInnes with the influence of Bloom and Jamestown Analytics. That much is already evident. Players are motivated to win silverware, as Devlin explained when asked what realistic aspirations are in the dressing room. “That’s a hard one,” he laughed. “From a personal point of view, I know the gaffer and all the players share the same motivation. Because this season we're not in Europe, the aim is 100 per cent to get back to Europe because you're watching the other teams that definitely deserve to be there based on last season. They're playing in Europe and obviously it takes its toll on your body.

“It's really hard, but for the fans, getting to go to the away places, when you speak to them, that's their favourite days. I've had mates coming over from Australia that have been to Fiorentina and stuff like that to go and watch their mate play. They are the special days that you remember. So we definitely want to get back into Europe, but we've played one game and we've only got three point so we've just got to keep going, keep working as hard as we can.

“One thing that I've said since I joined the club is to win a trophy and bring one back to Tynecastle. For that changing room, for the staff and for the fans as a whole over the journey that we've been on, to do that would be amazing. We were so close last year. Obviously, we all know what happened [in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen]. That was a massive shame. To see Aberdeen go on and win it, obviously it was amazing for them. It just gives you that fire in the belly to do that. If we could do that as a club, it would be amazing. It's definitely a target for us.”