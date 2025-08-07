Scottish Premiership trip to Tannadice has been moved to Sunday

Outgoing transfers will continue at Hearts until the summer registration window ends on 1 September. The Edinburgh club are fielding calls from other managers and sporting directors regarding players out of favour, with head coach Derek McInnes admitting that moves are likely. “Maybe one or two moving out, there's a wee bit of interest in one or two,” he said ahead of Sunday’s Premiership trip to Dundee United.

Asked if one of those would be the Costa Rica international forward Kenneth Vargas, McInnes replied: “No. He's actually got a wee strain just now. He'll not be fit for Sunday's game, but he should be back in training next week.” Vargas has yet to play for Hearts under McInnes, who has added a ninth summer signing to his squad in the shape of Burkina Faso forward Pierre Landry Kabore. He could make a debut at Tannadice after a month-long wait for a UK work permit.

“Yeah, thankfully. Kabore's in the squad,” smiled McInnes. “[Sabah] Kerjota has served his suspension as well. I think that's it. We might have [Calem] Nieuwenhof and [Beni] Baningime as well. They've still not trained with us yet. We are hoping to get a bit more work into them tomorrow. Neither are included yet and neither are ruled out yet, so we'll see what the next 48 hours bring.”

Kabore arrived from Estonian side JK Narva Trans following the capture of Icelandic midfielder Tomas Magnusson from Valur Reykjavik last week. Both are expected to work their way into McInnes’ team over the coming weeks. “It's been hard to get Kabore totally integrated [because he hasn't been able to train],” explained the head coach. “He's mixed well with the boys. His English is decent. His first language is French and he's watched the team now. He's watched a few of the Premier Sports Cup games, he watched the game on Monday, and he has seen how the lads are with their training.

“He's now getting involved and he's looked fine. He came here with a bit of fitness behind him, having been playing regularly, but for the last month he's not really had a game, so we're mindful of that. Big Tomas has trained great. We had an 11v11 practice match on Tuesday, just amongst ourselves with some of the younger kids. He did well in the game and trained well again today. He's another one that's been playing.”

Signings like Kabore and Magnusson are designed to add energy, strength and pace to the Hearts team. McInnes wants physicality in central areas but also skill, speed and creativity out wide. Work rate is vital in addition to size. “Yeah, certainly the middle-of-the-park ones. Kerjota isn’t shy of that either once you get to see him properly. I like to make sure we're big in certain areas but I like, as we fan out in the pitch, to try and get that speed and trickery and a wee bit of invention.

“I think we're starting to get good options, just getting these boys up to speed, really. There's that adaptation to the Scottish Premiership as well as the adaptation to a different country, different training and what's expected of them. All signs are good so far.”

Hearts out to exploit Dundee United’s UEFA Conference League commitments

United were in European action on Thursday night away to Rapid Vienna, hence the rescheduling of this weekend’s match from Saturday to Sunday. McInnes’ previous experiences at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen mean he is well versed in the effects of travelling home from Europe with little time to prepare for weekend domestic games. Since starting their Premiership campaign by beating Aberdeen 2-0 at Tynecastle on Monday, Hearts’ focus has solely been on United.

“I always felt if you were coming back from a European trip, if it was an away game and then an away game in the league, it was always a bit more of an ask. An away game and then a home game didn't quite seem so much, but it does put a strain on your squad. Dundee United have done brilliantly, Jim Goodwin has done a great job to get the club into Europe and they will be naturally excited and quite rightly so, about the prospect of facing Rapid Vienna.

“Obviously, the wee advantage we've got over Dundee United is the fact that all our focus has been on United since Tuesday morning, really. Whereas they won't really turn to us until Friday. It's an important game for them, but does it help? I don't think it's easy for clubs to manage that - juggling Thursday-Sunday. But it can be done and it doesn't make it any more straightforward for us.

“I think we can't be reliant on Dundee United not being at full pelt. We've got to be reliant on ourselves and I don't want to be dependent on who we're playing, what kind of form they're in, if they're in good form, bad form, off a European game or not. I just want to concentrate on us, make sure that we are as good as we can be. If we are, then I think it's a game we feel we can win. I just want to focus on us and not get too caught up in what the other team's preparation is.”