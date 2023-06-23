New Hearts kit revealed as the Tynecastle club confirm a fresh look for season 2023/24
The iconic maroon home strip is sure to prove popular with supporters.
Hearts today launched their new home kit for season 2023/24 as their iconic maroon shirt was given a fresh look by manufacturers Umbro.
MND Scotland continue to adorn the front of the shirt after the charity extended their agreement with Hearts earlier this week.
The new top is almost totally maroon except for white trim down the sleeves and is expected to prove popular with supporters. It is on sale now.
More to follow….