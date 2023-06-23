News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

New Hearts kit revealed as the Tynecastle club confirm a fresh look for season 2023/24

The iconic maroon home strip is sure to prove popular with supporters.
Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:07 BST

Hearts today launched their new home kit for season 2023/24 as their iconic maroon shirt was given a fresh look by manufacturers Umbro.

MND Scotland continue to adorn the front of the shirt after the charity extended their agreement with Hearts earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new top is almost totally maroon except for white trim down the sleeves and is expected to prove popular with supporters. It is on sale now.

Most Popular

More to follow….

Hearts today launched their new home kit, modelled by Emma Brownlie from the women's team and Cammy Devlin from the men's. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FCHearts today launched their new home kit, modelled by Emma Brownlie from the women's team and Cammy Devlin from the men's. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC
Hearts today launched their new home kit, modelled by Emma Brownlie from the women's team and Cammy Devlin from the men's. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC
Related topics:Tynecastle