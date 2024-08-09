SNS Group

The midfielder worked with the World Cup-winning Frenchman at Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira’s guidance at Crystal Palace helped shape Malachi Boateng into the player Hearts signed on a three-year contract last week. Tips from one of the most iconic modern-day midfielders would enthrall any young footballer, and Boateng admits he adored working with his manager in London. The advice imparted sunk in and remains prominent in the mind of the latest Tynecastle recruit.

Vieira lifted the World Cup and European Championship with France and also won league titles in Italy and England. His status as one of the most dominant No.6s during the 1990s and 2000s is undiminished. He took charge as Palace manager in 2021 and first encountered a teenage Boateng, who he would add to the first-team squad a year later for a pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia.

Boateng found himself up against Liverpool on that trip as he experienced the high life of an English Premier League player. More important were those words in his ear from Vieira, which stood him in good stead for subsequent loan spells in Scotland with Queen’s Park and Dundee. “I joined Palace when I was 11,” he recalled. “The tour was Vieira’s first season in Singapore and Australia, something that was a great. It was great atmosphere. I played against the likes of Salah and Van Dijk and big players. That was something that helped me develop, playing in front of big crowds as well, and I enjoyed that.

“It was amazing working with Vieira, an absolute legend. I was very excited as soon as he came in. I learned new things. It was little things to improve my game, playing forwards and being comfortable to do that. I’ve taken that and been comfortable. I did that at Dundee and want to take that into things here as well - being positive and being focused on the game.”

Now 22, Boateng’s transfer to Edinburgh went through just hours before last weekend’s opening Premiership match against Rangers. That allowed him to debut as a late substitute in the game. His latest gaffer, Steven Naismith, is now contracted to Hearts until summer 2026 following an extension announced on Friday.

“As soon as I came in, he was very clear in what he wanted and very welcoming so I liked that. It was something that was very easy-going for me as a player coming into a new club. I haven’t experienced it like that properly, so it was good. It’s good to know that he’s there and got the backing of the fans as well. Everyone’s behind him at this place.”

Naismith monitored Boateng in the background last season and decided to move when it became clear that midfielders Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof would not be fit for the start of Hearts’ season. Boateng wasn’t aware he was on the Tynecastle radar. “Not really, I was just focusing on my football. I didn’t really look who was looking at me. I was focusing on what I could do on the pitch and controlling what I could control. Hearts have come through and showed me they were interested.

“I am someone who likes to be quite versatile, plays in the holding midfield role. I like to play on the ball, play forward and get the game ticking and flowing. That is more my style, I like to play a bit higher as well - try to get in the box and threaten as well.”

A quirk of fate takes him back to Dens Park this weekend as Hearts travel for their first away match of the new campaign. Messages from former Dundee colleagues have filtered through on Boateng’s phone. “Nothing crazy but obviously I spoke to a couple of them. I’m sure we’ll catch up during the game or before the game,” he smiled.

He graciously acknowledges the part played in his development by Tony Docherty last year. The Dundee manager has also been in touch lately following Boateng’s move to Hearts. “Yeah, just a couple of messages obviously saying ‘we’ll speak soon’ and ‘congrats’ and stuff like that. It’s good to know that there’s good people around that are still looking out,” said the player.

“He [Docherty] knows that he has helped me quite a lot. I want to give thanks for that because that is where I developed and that played a massive part in where I am today. I’m so grateful for that and grateful for the opportunity they gave me, but I want to continue to progress and keep doing better.”

