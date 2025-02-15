New Hearts signing set to join the squad for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Milne is available to face Rangers at Tynecastle

Harry Milne is available for a Hearts debut against Rangers on Sunday after being cup-tied for Monday night’s Scottish Cup win at St Mirren. The left-back, signed from Partick Thistle on transfer deadline day earlier this month, is pushing for a place in the squad for the Premiership fixture at Tynecastle Park.

He had to sit out the match in Paisley having played for Thistle earlier in the competition. Now, as league business resumes, he is available and could be named among the Hearts substitutes this weekend. “That's a decision we have to make,” head coach Neil Critchley told the Edinburgh News.

“Harry has a good experience of playing up in Scotland and now he gets an opportunity to see if he can step up and go again like he has done before and proven that he can do that in his career. We know he can play left-back, we know he can play left-centre-back if needed, and he has trained really well so far. He's a really positive guy.

“You can see he's desperate to do well and we're trying not to overload him with too much information when he first comes to the club. We just try and let him settle in and get to know the group, how we train and how we work. But I wouldn't hesitate in involving him or playing him.”

Milne was the fifth of five new recruits brought to Gorgie during the winter transfer window. Striker Elton Kabangu and centre-back Jamie McCart are already established in the starting line-up, while defender Michael Steinwender and midfielder Sander Kartum both played against St Mirren.

“I think they both benefited hugely from getting the minutes that they got the other night,” said Critchley when asked about Steinwender and Kartum. “Obviously, we weren't expecting as no-one would want extra-time, but them playing the extra half an hour probably helped them from a fitness point of view. Both have come through it fine. There was a little bit of tiredness 48 hours later, but that's to be expected. Both have been out there training and fine and they'll both come into the thoughts for selection.”