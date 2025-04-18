New season ticket landmark for Hearts as fans buy up seats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts today confirmed a new season-ticket landmark with more than 10,000 seats sold ahead of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign. Supporters are continuing to back the Edinburgh club despite them being consigned to bottom-six football for the remainder of this season.

The renewal window for existing season ticket holders ends at 5pm this Tuesday, 22 April. Last year brought a sellout at Tynecastle Park with more than 15,500 season tickets sold and Hearts believe they could reach similar numbers again this time. Prices are increasing by upwards of three per cent but supporters continue to show appetite to attend games in Gorgie.

Adult season tickets bought during the early renewal period cost £340 in the bronze category, £360 for silver, £415 for gold, £515 for platinum and £715 for premium. Once the early discount is removed, those amounts rise to £350 for bronze, £370 for silver, £425 for gold, £530 for platinum and £735 for premium.

A statement issued by Hearts last month explained the reasons behind the price rises. It read: “Current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew on Tuesday with an introductory month-long early renewal window before a secondary Standard Renewal window opens. Season tickets provide entry to every home William Hill Premiership match, and priority booking for home cup and potential European matches.

“We continue to face the challenge of rising costs of staging football matches at Tynecastle Park. With significant recent investment in the stadium, we are committed to providing the very best matchday experience for our supporters.

“This is why we are making season ticket renewals available now, at a marginally increased cost, to give fans every opportunity to secure their seat for next season. A first sales window will open with a second sales window introduced in four weeks’ time. Remember, our finance option with V12 helps fans to spread their payments into manageable monthly amounts.

“Supporters who are able to renew during the first sales window will see a 3% price increase compared to last season. For example, a Gold Adult season ticket will cost £415, which is an increase of £15 on last season.

“Fans who purchase during the second sales window will see a 6% price rise compared to last season. Using the Gold Adult season ticket example again, this would cost £425, an increase of £25 on last season, which works out at £1.39 more per game based on 18 home league games.

“Current season ticket holders can renew their season ticket seats from 9am on Tuesday, 18 March, by accessing their online account at Hearts eTickets, or by dropping into the Hearts Ticket Centre at Tynecastle Park. V12 Retail Finance is offering a repayment plan to pay for your 2025/26 Season Ticket spread over 4 or 10 months monthly repayments.”

