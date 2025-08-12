New signings score as Hearts run riot in a nine-goal friendly against Ross County

SPFL clubs met in a closed-door fixture

Hearts ran riot in a closed-door friendly this afternoon as Elton Kabangu claimed a hat-trick in an 8-1 victory over Ross County. Recent signings Tomas Magnusson and Pierre Landry Kabore also found the net in the game at Riccarton, which was designed to give players game time in between competitive fixtures.

Kabangu scored three times in the first half to stake his claim for more first-team action. The Belgian forward was an unused substitute in Hearts’ opening Premiership wins against Aberdeen and Dundee United and wants to play more. Alexandros Kyziridis, James Wilson and Alan Forrest also scored for the hosts, with James Scott getting County’s consolation strike.

Hearts won their opening two league matches but used this game to give some players useful match action. They started with Ryan Fulton in goal, and a defence of Adam Forrester, Michael Steinwender, Kenzi Nair and Stephen Kingsley. In midfield, Sander Kartum, Beni Baningime and Magnusson lined up, with Kyziridis, Kabangu and Kabore in attack.

Substitutes who entered the fray at half-time were Sabah Kerjota, Wilson and Forrest. Calem Nieuwenhof came on for the final 30 minutes after a spell out injured. A number of youngsters played for the last 15 minutes - Alfie Wilson, Josh Radcliffe, Keir McMeekin, Lyndon Tas, Gregor Burn, Euan Glasgow and Euan Banks.

County brought a strong side from the Highlands with most of their first-team players involved. The comfortable victory will please Riccarton coaches, although the game time is more important for players as Hearts seek to manage their extensive first-team squad.

Magnusson and Kabore are pushing to top up their fitness in order to force their way into head coach Derek McInnes’ starting line-up. The Icelander arrived from Valur Reykjavik earlier this month, while Burkinabe Kabore eventually received his UK work permit last week. Both players are eager to make an impact in Scotland and will get opportunities to play in league and cup games over the weeks ahead.

Loan transfer decision to come between Hearts and St Johnstone

Hearts also used Forrester in this match as they ponder what to do with the young right-back. He joined St Johnstone on loan last Thursday as part of a co-operation agreement between the two clubs. However, an injury to Norwegian full-back Christian Borchgrevink leaves McInnes short on options for the position. Borchgrevink is expected to miss between six and eight weeks, and Forrester was brought back with a final decision on his future expected in the coming days.

Speaking after Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Dundee United at Tannadice, McInnes explained the situation with Borchgrevink and Forrester. “We got the news yesterday, but he [Borchgrevink] could be out for six to eight weeks, effectively, which was bizarre for me how its came about,” said the manager. “He trained fine on Thursday. No kind of real issues, reported about a tightness on Friday, we got him scanned just to make sure.

“With Adam going to St Johnstone on that co-operation loan, he never get registered in time. I think it was a St. Johnstone issue because obviously he never got involved on Friday night [in the Championship match against County]. We need to take a breath on that tomorrow. We'll sit down in the football department and we'll just see what's the best way forward because without Borchgrevink, we didn't really have that natural right-back or wing-back effectively today. It didn't cost us today, but we'll speak about that tomorrow and try and make the right decision.”