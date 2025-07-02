New venue for Hearts fixture

Premier Sports Cup tie has been switched

Hearts Premier Sports Cup tie against Hamilton Academical has been switched from K Park in East Kilbride. The match was due to be played there later this month but will not take place at Broadwood. Hamilton are using Clyde’s former home for the forthcoming campaign and will host Hearts there on Tuesday, 15 July.

Ticket information is to be published in due course, but Tynecastle supporters are certain to welcome the change to a larger venue. Hearts were paired in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup alongside Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion. Head coach Derek McInnes will make his competitive debut in the competition as he looks to revive the Edinburgh club.

Hearts lost 2-0 away to Scottish Championship side Falkirk in the last-16 of last season’s Premier Sports Cup and will be eager to make a better impact in the competition under McInnes. They have not lifted the trophy for more than 60 years since the 1962/63 season. Six new signings are already in place at Tynecastle Park and the prospect of striker Lawrence Shankland agreeing a new deal received a huge boost in the last 24 hours.

The group stage of the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup - sponsored by Premier Sports - begins on the weekend of 12/13 July. The rest of the section fixtures follow on 15/16 July, 19/20 July, 22/23 July and 26/27 July. Scotland’s five European entrants - Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United - are not involved in the group phase of the competition. They enter at the last-16 stage in August. The remaining 37 clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League are participating alongside guest sides Bonnyrigg Rose from the Lowland League, Highland League winners Brora Rangers and Highland League runners-up Brechin City.

Premier Sports Cup group stage in Scotland

The group phase is not regionalised following a change to the format back in 2022. The 40 teams were split into five seeding pots based on final league placings in season 2024/25. One club from each pot was drawn into each group. Eight group winners and the three best-placed runners-up progress to the last 16 on the weekend of 16/17 August.

The quarter-finals are due to take place on the weekend of 20/21 September, with the semi-finals set for the weekend of 1/2 November. The Premier Sports Cup final will be staged at Hampden Park on Sunday, 14 December. Last season’s tournament included record prize money and that continues for this year’s edition. Clubs involved are guaranteed a minimum of £30,000. Progress to the last 16 brings in at least £60,000, and lifting the trophy secures a tidy £400,000.

