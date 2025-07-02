Lawrence Shankland Hearts latest as further talks bring progress over a new contract

Scotland striker is edging towards staying in Edinburgh

Talks between Hearts and Lawrence Shankland are progressing towards an agreement following negotiations in the last 24 hours. The club are still keen to re-sign the striker after his deal expired last month and are now working to reach a positive conclusion. A deal is close although not in place just yet with some details still to be finalised.

Shankland is willing to commit his future to Hearts and bring an end to the long-running saga involving himself and Tynecastle officials. The Edinburgh News has learned that further talks are taking place in an effort to resolve the situation within the next few days.

Hearts are currently at a pre-season training camp in Spain without Shankland. Manager Derek McInnes spoke at the team hotel on Tuesday and admitted the situation was challenging and that he was stepping up plans to sign an alternative striker. However, discussions thereafter reignited the prospect that Shankland could continue his career at Tynecastle.

Suggestions that a deal is agreed have spread following various posts on social media as Hearts and Shankland’s representatives continue dialogue. The player is eager to have his future sorted as quickly as possible, with Scottish teams now into their pre-season campaigns ahead of the new 2025/26 Premiership.

McInnes made re-signing Shankland a No.1 priority after being appointed by Hearts at the end of last season. He wanted the 29-year-old to lead the attack in Gorgie but knew negotiations would likely be difficult and protracted. The manager has never given up hope despite being willing to walk away and sign a different striker if necessary.

Will Shankland sign a new Hearts deal? Scotland man remains popular at Tynecastle

Shankland scored 68 goals in 137 Hearts appearances during the last three seasons and was appointed team captain in December 2022 following an injury to goalkeeper Craig Gordon. He remains popular with supporters due to his goalscoring ability and McInnes would receive a huge boost to his squad if talks end with Shankland putting pen to paper.

With negotiations over a quick deal with Kazakhstan winger Islam Chesnokov currently in deadlock, Hearts are willing to sign another right-sided attacker for the start of the new Premiership campaign. They will try to tempt Chesnokov’s club, Tobol Kostanay, into agreeing a transfer.

McInnes still wants to strengthen specific areas of his squad but has time to do so as the transfer window does not close until 1 September. “The priority was a bit more pace, players happier playing in wide areas and a bit more physicality,” he said. “I still think, while we're getting there, we're still a bit short of that at the minute.”

The club have already brought in six players so far this summer in the shape of Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Portuguese striker Claudio Braga and Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay.