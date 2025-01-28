Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He is still with Newcastle United and a January transfer could beckon for the ex-Hearts star.

A former Hearts player could move on from Newcastle United before the end of the transfer window - if an attractive loan option arrives.

Garang Kuol arrived in Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners at the age of just 17. He made the switch to the UK from the A-League after two goals in nine professional senior appearances. He had come off the bench to face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup just a month prior to his big move in the January window of 2023.

The attacker was immediately loaned out to Hearts but made just eight appearances, only one of those being a start. His time with Volendam in Holland saw him pick up more minutes, but there were just eight starts with a singular goal. His one strike for Hearts came away to Rangers at Ibrox.

Kuol is contracted to Newcastle until next summer and U21s boss Diarmuid O’Carroll says a loan move might not be pursued. That said, in conjunction with Head of Strategic Technical Football Partnerships and ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross, a temporary switch could again be granted if it’s the right fit.

O’Carroll said: “Potentially [he will stay]. no decisions are made. Obviously, everything can change in the last week in the window. But I think from our point of view, we’re perfectly comfortable with him being in the building.

“If someone was to come and there’s an attractive option, again we would sit down as a team in terms of Jack [Ross] and everybody and we weigh it up. We don’t want to send someone for a token gesture because it looks good to send them on loan. We want from now on every loan to be tailored to the needs of the player.”

Excitement was in the air when Kuol signed for Hearts. Then-sporting director Joe Savage said at the time: “We’re thrilled to be able to get this deal done and welcome Garang to Gorgie.

“His talents were courted by some of the biggest clubs in the continent when he was playing in Australia and he went on to play in the World Cup finals, so to be able to bring such an exciting prospect to Hearts speaks volumes about the appeal of our club.

“I have to extend a big thank you to Kwaku Mensah and Newcastle United’s Shola Ameobi and Dan Ashworth for placing their trust in us and helping to bring Garang here. We’re all really looking forward to Garang pulling on the maroon jersey and I know our fans will be excited by him too.”