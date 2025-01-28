Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts have made a transfer decision over the player and a couple members of the dressing room were key to his decision.

Neil Critchley has thrown down the Hearts gauntlet to one Jambo over claiming a first team spot next season.

It’s been a busy winter window at Tynecastle with plenty of comings and goings. Daniel Oyegoke could be the next one to head for the exit door in a January that has witnessed the arrival of Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum.

Another exit that has beckoned is the loan move for midfielder Macaulay Tait to Livingston until the end of the season. He impressed at the weekend in a comfortable Championship win for David Martindale’s side over Hamilton Accies, having played 16 times for the club overall so far in his career.

Head coach Critchley has backed the midfielder and Tait says his gaffer at Hearts has urged him to make the Livingston shirt his own before trying to do the same in maroon in pre-season. He said: "I couldn't have asked for much better. I played twice for Hearts in the Uefa Conference League group stages and also with their B team, but it's not the same level.

"I wanted to go on loan and play in games that will test me. Every game will be a learning curve, and that's something I look forward to. The Hearts manager said to go out and play and earn a shirt at a top-end Championship team and set myself up for next season.

"We've still got quite a few games left and if I can get to 30 or 40 appearances over two seasons at Hearts and Livingston, then that will be a decent beginning. I looked at the fixtures when I knew I was coming here and saw the first few were big games.

"That's what you want as a player, to play in the big games, and it'll definitely be that on Friday. Hopefully we have enough quality in the changing room to get the points and that's definitely the aim."

There was also some dressing room influence behind the move. James Penrice moved to Hearts from Livi in the summer and has thrived since arriving in the capital, while first-team coach Liam Fox is also formerly of Almondvale as part of Martindale’s staff.

Tait added to club media: “I spoke to him quite a bit. There was another, Foxy as well, so they were all giving me wee tips on how to deal with things. Really looking forward to it.”