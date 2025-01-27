Watch: Hearts latest transfer bulletin on Oyegoke, Kartum, Clark, Grant and more
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Edinburgh Evening News Hearts’ correspondent Barry Anderson discusses all the latest incomings and outgoing of the January transfer window.
It has been another busy seven days in the January transfer window for Hearts with midfielder Sander Kartum the latest new arrival to bolster Neil Critchley’s first team.
However, the big news this morning was that defender Daniel Oyegoke has been lined up for a surprise Tynecastle exit with the Jambos set to bank a tidy profit on what they paid Brentford for his services in the summer. There’s also news from Zander Clark about the decision to extend his contract with the club and on Jorge Grant who has spoken about his won situation.
