The head coach has been in charge for two years but has decided to bring his time at the club to an end.

There has been another managerial casualty in this Scottish Premiership this season but, rather than a sacking, it has come from the head coach deciding to step away.

Motherwell say they have ‘reluctantly’ accepted the resignation of Stuart Kettlewell with the Steelmen currently sitting fifth in the league table. The 40-year old told club's CEO Brian Caldwell that "some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn't wish to attend games".

The North Lanarkshire club had started the season strongly enough but are now four games without a win and have lost three matches in a row. They were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by St Johnstone earlier this month and travelled to McDiarmid Park for a second time in as many games at the weekend.

Andy Halliday gave them an early lead in Perth but goals from Taylor Steven and Bozo Mikulic in the 86th and 88th minutes saw the league’s bottom side turn the tables around and secure all three points. They remain in the top half of the table but are just one point ahead of sixth place Hibs and seventh place St Mirren.

Assistant manager Stephen Frail will take charge of the team in the interim, starting with this weekend’s game against Celtic. He will be supported by Jon Obika and Richard Foster.

Frail previously served as assistant manager and caretaker boss of Hearts. Since then he has been in charge of Celtic’s under 20s team and the Northern Ireland under 19s side before returning to the Scottish top flight with Dundee United, where he was also assistant manager, and now Motherwell.

He becomes the third Scottish top flight manager to leave his role this season. Craig Levein was first to go when St Johnstone parted company with the former Scotland gaffer and was followed by Steven Naismith at Hearts.

“It’s really sad that Stuart felt that the time was right to move on,” Chief Executive Brian Caldwell said. “He had an exceptional record and has generated an impressive amount of transfer income for the club.

“He has been a critical factor in the development of Motherwell Academy Graduates, as well as developing young loan players during his tenure. When Stuart approached me, I was very disappointed to learn the effect this was having on his family and how he was feeling. No Manager, player, or club employee, every one of whom gives their all for the club, should feel this way.

“We therefore had no option but to reluctantly accept his resignation in the best interests of Stuart and his family. As a fan-owned, community-driven football club, we will always look after our own.”