4 . ALEX NEIL

Age 43. Enjoyed success taking Hamilton Academical into the Scottish Premiership in 2014 in his first season in charge. Now managing Millwall after spells at Norwich City, Preston, Sunderland and Stoke City. Likely to see his immediate future in club football given he is still a young manager, but the chance to take charge of Scotland isn't something which comes along often. Any approach from Hampden would give Neil something to think about. | SNS