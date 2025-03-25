Steve Clarke’s decision to run down his contract as Scotland national team manager opens discussions on his potential successor. Clarke will lead the country through the World Cup 2026 qualifiers hoping to reach the finals, and is then expected to bow out of Hampden Park as his deal will have expired.
There are options across the globe when it comes to the next incumbent. From Africa to Australia, many coaches of differing ages and background would be interested in coaching Scotland. Some may not necessarily be household names in this country, although some are well-known faces around the Scottish and English leagues.
We have compiled a fairly eclectic list of managers who could do a job as the next man in charge of Scotland:
1. MICHAEL O'NEILL
Age 55. Enjoying his second spell as Northern Ireland manager while building a young and promising squad. Guided them to their first ever European Championship in 2016, losing to Wales in the first knockout round. Famously rejected the SFA's offer to become Scotland manager in 2018 prior to Steve Clarke's appointment. Prising him away from Northern Ireland would be difficult as things stand. However, he knows Scottish football well and knows exactly what is required at Hampden Park. | SNS Group
2. DAVID MOYES
Age 61. Currently Everton manager having returned there in January. Depending on how he fares there, he could be tempted to switch to international football next year to take charge of his country if Clarke moves on. Boasts vast experience after spells in charge of Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham, where he won the UEFA Conference League. Would bring a stable and pragmatic approach to the job. | SNS Group
3. KIM HELLBERG
Age 37. Swedish coach at Hammarby IF who has been managing since the age of 23. Has overachieved with every club he managed, gaining promotions with Swedish sides Kimstad, Kuddby and IF Sylvia. Led unfancied IFK Varnamo to fifth place in the country's top flight before signing a three-year deal at Hammarby. Lacks experience of major European football but would offer youthfulness, forward thinking and fresh ideas at Hampden Park. | Youtube
4. ALEX NEIL
Age 43. Enjoyed success taking Hamilton Academical into the Scottish Premiership in 2014 in his first season in charge. Now managing Millwall after spells at Norwich City, Preston, Sunderland and Stoke City. Likely to see his immediate future in club football given he is still a young manager, but the chance to take charge of Scotland isn't something which comes along often. Any approach from Hampden would give Neil something to think about. | SNS