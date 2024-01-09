Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in August, two former Old Firm stars made their predictions on who they believed would win the Scottish Premiership 2023/24 title and who was likely to be sitting just behind them. Five months on, Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have returned to those predictions to view how the clubs have fared.

As we headed into the January break, Celtic are leading Rangers in the title race by eight points, although the gap could be closed when the Ibrox side play their two games in hand. Meanwhile, Hearts sit five points clear of Kilmarnock in third place with the Easter Road outfit down in sixth.

Looking back on their aforementioned predictions, both the ex-Rangers and ex-Celtic stars make the same managerial claim regarding Hibs, stating one person needs to be given significant time at the helm before any significant progress can be made.

Lawrence Shankland scores to seal a late victory for Hearts

Writing for Sky Sports, Chris Sutton admitted: "I was being a little bit mischievous by putting Hibs ahead of Hearts. Hibs are a strange club, always chopping and changing managers. I quite like what Nick Montgomery is trying to do but Hearts look ahead of them.

"Hearts aren't free-flowing though - they rely heavily on Lawrence Shankland. He scores virtually all the goals and that's a problem that Steven Naismith has to address. But they're very solid and well-organised, and I suspect they will nail down third place.

Meanwhile the former Gers and Kilmarnock star Kris Boyd said of the Leith outfit: "Hibs need to give someone a period of time. There's investment going into the club and there's going to be players coming in. Montgomery will recruit for the way he wants to play. I'm the same as Chris - I think Hearts, having not played great, are in a stronger position. My prediction for Hearts finishing third is safe.

