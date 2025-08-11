The latest transfer talk from the Premiership as a former Hearts forward is attracting major interest.

A former Hearts striker is the subject of intense interest from clubs in Scotland and England as the summer transfer window enters its final three weeks.

The Daily Record have reported St Johnstone have rejected an offer from English League One club Peterborough United for former Hearts forward Mackenzie Kirk. The Northern Ireland youth international is the son of former Hearts and Dunfermline Athletic frontman Andy Kirk and made just a solitary senior appearance during his time at Tynecastle despite becoming a regular goalscorer in the Hearts B setup.

After spending time out on loan at Hamilton Academical during the second half of the 2023/24 season before joining the Saints last summer. After scoring 14 goals in 49 appearances during his first season at McDiarmid Park, Kirk has reportedly attracting major interest from elsewhere and it now appears Peterborough have been unsuccessful with an opening offer for the 21-year-old frontman. The report claims the Posh are not the only club to have submitted a bid for Kirk this summer after they stated Bristol Rovers and a current Premiership club both had bids rejected earlier in the close-season.

Meanwhile, a separate article from The Courier has claimed the Saints are ‘unlikely’ to allow Kirk to join second tier rivals Dunfermline but also states two Premiership clubs have lodged an interest in his services following the rejected offers from Bristol Rovers and Peterborough.

Dons boss admits to ‘difficult’ transfer window

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. | SNS Group

It has been a challenging start to the Premiership season for Aberdeen after Jimmy Thelin’s side suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats against Hearts and Celtic in their opening two games of the league campaign.

That comes on the back of what has been a hectic summer transfer window so far as the Dons have completed deals for the likes of Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi, Western Sydney winger Nicolas Milanovic and Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington. Further additions are being worked on ahead of the final three weeks of the window and Thelin has stressed he is not frustrated by the transfer activity and will remain hard at work to further boost his squad.

He told BBC Sport: "Everybody is so aligned with what we want to do. It has to be the right player, not just a player, and we know what we are trying to do. We have to find the profile and how we build the squad.

"If you work in this business, it is not frustration. You know it is a difficult market, everybody is trying to do the best we can do and we are trying to nail the things we want to happen. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't, then you move on and you always have an optimistic mindset and try to do the best you can do. I think in the window, you can't control exactly what happens, but we have a lot of people who are working hard to always try to improve the squad."

