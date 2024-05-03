One player returns as Steven Naismith explains a new dynamic for Celtic v Hearts

The opportunity for a rare treble presents itself when Hearts visit Glasgow’s east end tomorrow. It is almost 63 years since the Tynecastle club won three consecutive matches against Celtic. After two successive 2-0 victories in the fixture this season, they are now seeking a third triumph to set the cat among the Premiership title pigeons.

It requires a delve into Hearts’ halcyon days to find the last time they dominated Celtic to such a degree. A run of five successive Hearts wins over the Parkhead side between September 1959 and October 1961 underlined the talent in Gorgie at the time. Managed by the legendary Tommy Walker, Hearts won two league titles, four League Cups and one Scottish Cup during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The current squad is still evolving under Steven Naismith but this weekend offers a chance to do something unusual. A Hearts win would be most welcome across the city at Ibrox as Rangers look to overhaul their rivals in the title race. More importantly for those from the Capital, a win would mathematically secure third place in the Premiership and ensure European league-stage football next season. There is plenty to play for.

“We will approach it like we have done before when we have played them. We know it will be difficult,” explained Naismith. “There will be times when we don't have the ball and we need to stay in our shape. Then there will be times when we can gamble. On top of that, we need to be good in possession. Against Celtic, that's probably the biggest thing we have had this season. We have shown really good decision-making, been brave to play passes that are risky where, if you lose the ball, you are in big trouble. That is important for us against Celtic.

"The more times you play a team over the course of a season, the more familiar you become with the small traits they have and the relationships their players have on the pitch. Celtic are a good team so it will be a tough game. As much as they have had criticism this season, they are the most successful team in recent years. They are in pole position to win the league.

“The different dynamic now compared to the previous games is that there are four games to go and there is big pressure for the Old Firm. If one makes a mistake, it opens the door for the other. That’s what this game has got that the others this season didn’t have. We need to start the game well, impose our presence on the game and ask Celtic questions on the pitch. We can change the atmosphere within the ground and that will play a part on Saturday.

“I think it’s a really big ask for Kilmarnock below us to win all of their games now. We want to get as many points as we can and get close to the 70 mark, if not past it. We want to finish the season off well. We have worked hard, been really willing to learn and reacted well to mistakes. We want to carry that on in the four matches.”

It is expected that Hearts will again deploy a three-man defence against Celtic. Stephen Kingsley, Frankie Kent and Kye Rowles all impressed during last week’s 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock. "They were really good,” admitted Naismith. “The outside centre-backs, Kingsley and Kye, were happy to step right into the game. At times they were driving 40 yards with the ball. I thought Frankie controlled the game really well in terms of when to play fast and when to keep the ball.

"When we were defending, they were solid, organised and assured. Even when Kilmarnock started throwing bodies forward towards the end, at no point did I feel worried. Macaulay Tait, Barrie McKay and Aidan Denholm came on and they aren't naturally physical players who are going to deal with that, but at set-plays and long throws they stood up to be counted.”

