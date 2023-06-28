Orestis Kiomourtzoglou absent from Hearts training after returning home to Germany

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou was absent from Riccarton on Tuesday as Hearts players returned for the start of pre-season training. He remained at home in Germany following an ankle operation and is expected to return to Edinburgh next month.

The minor surgery leaves the midfielder around a week behind his team-mates in their preparations for season 2022/23. Hearts medical staff allowed Kiomourtzoglou to finish recovering in his homeland before rejoining the squad, and he is now nearing the end of that recuperation period.

The 25-year-old will be part of the Tynecastle first-team squad during pre-season, however his long-term future is unclear amid interest from clubs in Europe. The Evening News revealed last week that Kiomourtzoglou is attracting attention abroad, whilst fellow midfielder Jorge Grant and defender Toby Sibbick are wanted in England.

Hearts are waiting to see if the enquiries they received for those three progress into formal transfer offers. Kiomourtzoglou cost the club £350,000 from then-Dutch second division side Heracles Almelo last August but did not manage to establish a regular starting place in the team last season.

He made 27 appearances in total, many of them as substitute, and will hope to make a greater impact in the new campaign if he remains at Tynecastle.

Forward Josh Ginnelly was also absent on the first day of pre-season as he is no longer contracted to Hearts. His deal expired on May 31 and he is unlikely to accept the offer of an extension. English Championship sides and clubs in Europe are chasing his signature.