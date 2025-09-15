The former player and Sky Sports pundit wonders how far Hearts can push Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Merson has been left asking about Hearts’ Premiership title credentials after an outstanding win at Rangers.

Two Lawrence Shankland goals sealed a first top flight win away in Govan for more than a decade, as Derek McInnes secured a statement victory. His team have 13 points from five games so far this term and are nine clear of the Ibrox side, who are in disarray amid a calamitous start to Russell Martin’s tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been plenty of talk over what Hearts can achieve this season, after a minority investment by successful Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom. He would like to see the club win a league trophy within a decade and after a summer of recruitment backed by his Jamestown Analytics software, sees no reason why Hearts couldn’t finish second and split the Old Firm this term.

Paul Merson’s Hearts question

With Rangers hero Kris Boyd on Sky Sports duty at Ibrox for the Hearts clash, it left ex-Arsenal and England man Merson wondering whether those in maroon could leapfrog their defeated Glasgow foes come May, and possibly push champions Celtic. Only goal difference puts the Hoops at the top of the league with Hearts on the same points.

Merson asked Boyd: “You talk about Rangers and all that, how good are Hearts? Have they got a chance this season? Could they finish above Rangers in second or even push Celtic?”

Boyd responded: “Well, they're nine points ahead of Rangers now. Started the season really well, there's a lot of optimism about with Tony Bloom investing. I know a lot of people scoffed at Tony Bloom when he turned around and said that he fancies their chances inside a few years. It'd be hard to bet against him right now. Obviously, Celtic have got their own issues, but they've started the season on the pitch reasonably well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris Boyd on whether Hearts can split Rangers or Celtic this season

“Celtic, you know, played four games, unbeaten, three victories and that. They go to Kilmarnock and you'd expect them to go there and get a victory as well. A lot of Celtic's problems have been off-field, but on the field, they've actually been okay domestically so far. So for Hearts, there is no doubt that in time, Tony Bloom and Derek McInnes will feel as if they can challenge. It's very difficult to say at this moment in time, but right now they're sitting top of the league and they look as if they're a well-organised team, defensively, Halkett, Findlay, defensively strong.

“Going forward, they looked as if they were a unit that could score any time they went forward. And I think when you've got a goalscorer in your side, you know how important they are. Lawrence Shankland with a double, led the line superbly. And again, somebody who was deemed not good enough to come to Ibrox.”

Hearts have a free weekend due to Premier Sports Cup weekend, having been eliminated in the last 16 against St Mirren. It now gives them a fortnight to prepare for their two other games before October’s international window, at home to Falkirk then away at Hibs.