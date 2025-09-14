Derek McInnes’ side are now second favourites to win the title this season but Celtic are still way ahead of the pack.

Hearts’ 2-0 win away to Rangers has seen them move ahead of the Glasgow club in the Scottish Premiership title race, according to the competition’s sponsors.

Bookmakers William Hill now have the Jambos as second favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, overtaking Russel Martin’s side. However, reigning champions Celtic are still way ahead of the pack ahead of their game against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park later today.

A double from club captain Lawrence Shankland secured a memorable three points at Ibrox for the capital club and sent them top of the table ahead of today’s match in Ayrshire. The Scotland international also set a personal landmark with those goals, becoming the leading non-Old Firm scorer in the SPFL era by overtaking former Aberdeen teammate Adam Rooney.

Hearts are only slightly favoured ahead of Rangers who will be expected to turn their season around at some point amid calls for Russell Martin to either resign or be sacked after yesterday’s result. The Jambos are earning plenty plaudits for their performances so far and many believe there is the quality in the current side to mount a credible challenge for second place at the least.

Here are the latest Scottish Premiership title odds from tournament sponsor William Hill (correct at time of print):

Celtic - 1/8 Hearts 13/2 Rangers 15/2 Hibernian - 80/1 Aberdeen 125/1 Dundee United 250/1 St Mirren 400/1 Motherwell 500/1 Kilmarnock 750/1 Dundee 1000/1 Livingston 1000/1 Falkirk 1000/1

Edinburgh rivals Hibs are the next side in the race at a price of 80/1. The Hibees rescued a dramatic draw at Easter Road on Saturday, coming back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United.

Despite impressing this campaign the Terrors are only fifth favourites with Aberdeen, who have yet to register a win and sit bottom of the table, still favoured ahead of them. The Dons, who only managed a 0-0 draw at home to newly promoted Livingston despite and impressive Deadline Day which saw them bring in Scotland internationals Kevin Nisbet and Stuart Armstrong, are priced at 125/1 with United at 250/1.

St Mirren are next up at 400/1 and are followed by Motherwell at 500/1 and then Kilmarnock at 750/1. Dundee and the two newly promoted sides, Falkirk and Livingston, round off the list and are all priced at 1000/1.

Scottish Premiership top scorer odds - Shankland leads race for Hearts ahead of Celtic and Rangers men

Hearts’ captain Lawrence Shankland currently leads the market to lift the Golden Boot at the end of the current Scottish Premiership season. His double at Ibrox brought him to three league goals, putting him joint second in the current table with teammates Claudio Braga and Stuart Findlay as well as a host of other players.

Dundee United’s Croatian forward Ivan Dolček is the current leader with four. Here are the current top ten players in the race for the Golden Boot according to William Hill:

Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) - 10/3 Benjamin Nygren (Celtic) - 11/2 Daizen Maeda (Celtic) - 6/1 Bojan Miovski (Rangers) - 7/1 Kieron Bowie (Hibs) - 8/1 Michel-Ange Balikwisha (Celtic) - 12/1 Danilo (Rangers) - 16/1 Kelechi Iheanacho (Celtic) - 16/1 Ivan Dolcek (Dundee United) - 16/1 Claudio Braga (Hearts) - 18/1

