Scottish Premiership is intense after only five fixtures

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk and Hibs are Hearts’ next two opponents on successive Saturdays before the next international break. Both fixtures offer opportunities for Derek McInnes’ players to continue challenging atop the William Hill Premiership. Level on points with Celtic ahead of Falkirk’s visit to Tynecastle Park this weekend, the Hearts head coach knows every game is vital and the next two certainly belong in that category.

He also knows many observers are waiting for his team to fail. Pre-season proclamations from Tony Bloom, a new investor at the Edinburgh club, about finishing second and eventually challenging for the league title captured the attention of the Scottish football community. McInnes’ priority, meanwhile, is keeping players grounded. He hasn’t had too much difficulty despite managing a 29-man first-team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Is it difficult to keep everybody's feet on the ground? Everybody's feet are well and truly on the ground,” he said. “We're five games in. If we're 35 games in, it's a different story, but we've got a long way to go. I genuinely feel, and I've said this to a few of the lads who have been here, that you don't really get a flavour of where each club is going to be at until you're two rounds in. Once you've run through two rounds of fixtures, then you can maybe start thinking about what your objectives are. At the minute, our objective is just to try and win the next game. There's nothing more than that and I can't stress that enough.”

At the same time, expectations have risen among supporters due to Hearts’ unbeaten start. They soared further following the 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox two weeks ago. “I think the expectations have been raised since the start, and that’s fine,” admitted McInnes. “You're working for a club where there is an expectation. I said at the start when we came in that we just need to try and at the very least meet the expectation that people have from a Hearts team.

“If, in time, we can raise that and get past that, then great. But we're not there yet. All we're doing is knuckling down and getting on with the job. It's not my job to manage that. It's fine for fans and everybody else, but let's not kid ourselves: There's so many people dying for us to lose a game. That's motivation in itself.”

Another challenge for McInnes is satisfying so many players when it comes to competitive football. Hearts secured 11 signings during the summer and, including those loaned out, have enough in their senior group to field three different teams. When picking a starting line-up and substitutes, the manager finds himself leaving experienced and capable players in the stand or at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not saying it's straightforward because it's not,” he explained. “You don't like leaving players out who train really well, have been really professional, really motivated. You know, I'll never accept bad practice from any player. I'll never accept a lazy day. We're in here to work and everybody wants to train and try to get in the team. That's what we've had since day one so the players deserve so much credit for that. They've never let their heads go down.

“It's disappointing as it is when a team is named, or when a squad is named, or a bench is named, and they're not on it - that happens at big clubs. You see it regularly. Trying to keep everybody happy is near-impossible, but the players deserve a lot of credit that everybody's putting their best foot forward. They train properly, they're professional. They look like a motivated group all the time. Every player looks motivated.

“Every player has to feel they've got a chance. I would hate for any player to think that they come in on a Monday morning and no matter how they trained, it didn't matter. It does matter and that has been great for me in a sense that some players will feel miles away from it at the minute, but we know how quickly it can change with injuries. Everybody highlights how big the squad is, but with a few injuries it brings everybody a bit closer to it.”

The door to the managerial office at Riccarton is always ajar for any player needing a chat about game time. Simultaneously, McInnes will often seek players out to explain his decisions. “It’s a bit of both, to be honest,” he said. I think it's important that you recognise people's efforts. It's easy for the guys that are getting the headlines and the guys who are playing week in, week out, but more than anything now it's a squad game. You've got to make sure that everybody is ready and the way the lads train is the best barometer of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You've also got to recognise that. I think that's the importance of these bounce games that we've had. We've had a few now because I think players need that, they need that edge, they need to be able to play in the bigger dimensions, not just training for training's sake, you know, so I think these games are important. I don't think anybody probably feels as if they're way out of it, to be honest. That's the way you hope it is.”

Falkirk 2-2 Hibs: SPFL Premiership opponents scouted

McInnes watched both of Hearts’ next two opponents in person on Tuesday night when Falkirk drew 2-2 at home to Hibs. He knows Saturday’s visitors will arrive in Gorgie determined to play a passing style of football. They also showed plenty resilience in recovering from 2-0 down against the Easter Road side. “It’s probably no real surprise because I think they've looked like a Premiership team for the last year,” observed McInnes. “They looked like a Premiership team in the Championship.

“I think they beat a couple of Premiership teams in the cups last year. For teams at the top end of the Championship, there's not a lot between them and the Premiership, I don't think. I think Falkirk look like a Premiership team. They look like the same team they were. I think when you get that new bounce and enthusiasm from being a promoted team and a team that's used to winning, then there's that real ingredient of confidence and you see that in their play.

“Even from a difficult situation the other night, 2-0 down against Hibs, they still have a spirit to get something from the game. They could have potentially gone on and won it near the end. They were good value in the second half. I think they look like a good team. I think every team in the Premiership is. There's not a lot between a lot of the teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's tough to win games back-to-back in the Premiership. I think you've seen that this season with the amount of draws. It's not easy winning games. So, with all that said, we feel this is going to be a tough game against a good side. We just need to make sure that we do what we want in the game, try to make sure that we are as good as we can be, that Falkirk feel us and they feel the strength of us.”