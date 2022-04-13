Peter Haring reveals his thoughts on Hearts contract offer and why the timescale is affected by Hibs derbies

An extended deal has been offered to the 28-year-old midfielder but, in an exclusive Evening News interview, he explained that he won’t rush a decision on his future.

Haring is out of contract at the end of the season and intends to wait until next week to resume discussions with Hearts officials. His focus is firmly on two successive Edinburgh derbies which conclude with this Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

“Obviously the gaffer pulled me aside a couple of weeks ago and talked to me about my contract situation. We agreed that we will get the two derbies out of the way and then keep talking about it,” said the Austrian.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Haring has been offered a new Hearts contract.

“I know what I've got at Hearts. He doesn't need to sell it to me. I know how big a club this is and how enjoyable it can be. I have to think about what I want in the future and then we will make a decision.

“I haven't thought too much about it so far. The season has gone well. It could be even better and that's the focus for now before anything else happens.”

Hearts beat Hibs 3-1 in the Premiership last weekend and are now preparing for the cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Haring played a pivotal role in two of his team’s three goals at Tynecastle and is likely to be a key player again in Glasgow.

“I'm pleased to get an assist and help create a few chances. There were a few opportunities when the pass wasn't quite right but I'm always pleased to help the team,” he said.

“I hope the most enjoyable derby will be this week. That would definitely be the most enjoyable if we win that one. Saturday was our first home win against Hibs for four years, and also my first win at Tynecastle against them. It's about time. It's always enjoyable beating our biggest rivals.

“I wouldn't say they were the better team early in the match but we gave them chances and they went 1-0 up. I didn't think we were under massive pressure but personally I thought we needed to get our game right. Then we could get on top of them. That's exactly what happened.

"We hit the post and then the goal at the end of the first half from Andy Halliday was vital. It took a lot of pressure off us. We started the second half well and controlled everything. I thought it was a deserved win in the end.”

Haring implored Hearts to begin the second episode of their Hibs double header with greater purpose. “We settled down in the game after 20 or 25 minutes. Can we do that earlier in the game this weekend? We have to show more composure and pass the ball better early on. That's something to look at. It's a big game for the club and the fans. Derbies are special games.”

Haring played in the 2019 and 2020 Scottish Cup finals with Hearts, losing to Celtic on both occasions. He is hoping this year can be a case of third time lucky.

“I've played in cup finals for Hearts and they were huge games,” he said. “We are all craving silverware and this is our last chance to win a trophy this season. This is definitely the big one for us. We can be even more confident after Saturday's result.”

Message from the editor