The former Hearts player and coach was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and has had two rounds of heart surgery

Former Hearts manager John McGlynn has provided a positive update on an ex-Jambos player after he suffered a heart attack.

Paul Smith is McGlynn’s assistant at Falkirk. He featured for Hearts over a season as a player and is now an experienced coach within Scottish football. In the aftermath of a Scottish Cup defeat to Raith Rovers, Smith took unwell and the Championship side confirmed he suffered a heart attack.

Smith was in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and had one stent put in immediately and had a second operation this week. He is now back home recovering. McGlynn said: "It does put everything into perspective when your health is in danger. We know we're losing too many games, so we probably spent a bit longer in the dressing room.

"I came out with Paul, but I was grabbed by the media guys for interviews. There was a knock at the door and our analyst told me Paul had been taken ill. Our medical team were very much on the ball and our doctor took him to St John's in Livingston.

"They immediately got him rushed to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, where there was a team waiting to put a stent in, which has been vitally important. He was taken in so quickly because they recognised the danger. He was much better on Sunday evening and he knew he was going to get another stent fitted on Wednesday.

"He got that done first thing in the morning and, thankfully, he was back home last night, so it's all good news. They've scanned his heart and said there's been very little, maybe even no, damage to the heart whatsoever and he should make a full recovery.

"A massive thank you to everyone, the fans, other football clubs, absolutely everyone who's sent messages directly or indirectly. Neither of us do social media, but there's been hundreds upon hundreds of messages to Paul. I've got loads to pass on to him, maybe people who don't have his number."

Meanwhile, former Hearts man Callumn Morrison has been transfer listed by Falkirk with 18 months left on his deal. He has requested a move away from the side he has performed and excelled with since leaving Hearts in 2020. McGlynn added: "Callumn wants to go on the transfer list and it's one of those ones ? you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't.

"We felt we would respect his wishes. We could be awkward about it, but what's the point? Let's see what happens. I think he'll still be here, I think it will be difficult to get out. Maybe I'm being naive, but I don't think his agent has anything lined up. We know what we value him at."