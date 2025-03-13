Potential Hearts investor Tony Bloom speaks after buying a stake in another club

The Brighton chairman is now involved in football in England, Belgium and Australia

Potential Hearts investor Tony Bloom has added another page to his football portfolio after buying a stake in the Australian side Melbourne Victory. The British businessman is owner and chairman of English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion, holds a minority shareholding in Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, and has also been engaged in talks to purchase a stake in Hearts.

His football interests now extend Down Under after agreeing to take a 19.1 per cent holding in Melbourne Victory, who play in the Australian A-League with four titles to their name. There is scope for Bloom to increase ownership there in future if he desires.

Discussions with Hearts are still ongoing as the club work towards an investment deal with Bloom worth up to £10m in total. He helped introduce the sports recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics at Tynecastle Park last year, but any shares bought by Bloom would be a totally separate transaction. It is expected that the agreement for him to gain a minority interest in the Edinburgh club should be in place during the first half of this year.

Speaking on the Melbourne Victory announcement, Bloom explained why he chose them. “As a passionate football supporter, I am excited to have the opportunity to become a shareholder in Melbourne Victory, one of the most successful clubs in A-League history,” he told the Victory website.

“My investment reflects my confidence in the club’s vision and leadership, and I see tremendous potential in the club for further growth and success, both on and off the pitch. My wife is from Australia and, whenever possible, the two of us and our children enjoy spending time there each year. I am especially delighted that we now have a ‘home club’ in Australia to support. The club’s leadership know that I am available to them whenever needed to help in driving continued progress and success for Melbourne Victory.”

EPL experience at Brighton a key factor in Bloom’s Australia deal

John Dovaston, chairman of Melbourne Victory, commented that the momentous move will add extra capital to the club. Victory posted losses of AU$9.87m [£4.8m] in 2023/24. “We are extremely excited to bring someone of Tony’s calibre not only into Melbourne Victory, but of course, into the A-League,” said Dovaston.

“Tony’s wealth of experience and expertise in football is well recognised, with Brighton & Hove Albion being widely regarded as one of the best-run teams in the EPL. While the investment is independent of Tony’s other footballing interests, we are confident that being able to leverage Tony’s network at Brighton and beyond will help propel Melbourne Victory forward with a further strengthened capital base.”

Victory’s managing director, Caroline Carnegie, explained that this was a strategic agreement designed to benefit all concerned. “In seeking a new investment partner, it was important that the Club strategically aligned with someone who could help us achieve our vision to lead, unite, connect and inspire Australians through football,” she said.

“We believe that with Tony’s strategic support we have an opportunity to do just that, while not compromising our own DNA and identity.”

Bloom made his reputation in sports gambling and founded the data company Starlizard. He has been Brighton chairman since 2009, overseeing their rise from League One into the English Premier League.

