The Puma Orbita ball is probably still stinging in a cupboard somewhere after its leathering by James Penrice’s left instep. Hearts’ winning goal at Dundee United deservedly carried a string of superlatives. The quality of Penrice’s rasping volley belied an unorthodox build-up before the defender almost tore the leather off the ball executing the game’s only goal.

For a full-back, he’s a pretty decent striker. The finish was more akin to an experienced penalty-box expert than a left-back signed from relegated Livingston six months ago. Such is Penrice’s upward trajectory in maroon that no-one is surprised he is producing decisive strikes in vital games. He has been Hearts’ best summer signing and appears to be growing in stature with each passing month.

Although a confident defender, attacking might well be the strongest point of his game. “I just keep finding myself in areas to score. I don't think it's a bad thing,” said Penrice, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “The gaffer might say I might not be in defensively the greatest position, but it's worked out in the end. I managed to get the winner, so now I'm buzzing.

“It was the first time we'd won back-to-back games, so that's important. But we're still where we are and we need to go and put more performances together. We're going to try and do that for Pittodrie this week. I think it would be daft to get carried away with two results after beating United and Motherwell. There's a long way to go and I think you take it game-by-game. In the position we're in, we can't get carried away. We need to go and put performances together.”

The achnowledgement that Hearts remain 11th in the Premiership table is as important as it is timely. Penrice, though, is entitled to bask a little longer in some personal glory after events at Tannadice Park. He initially looked slightly sheepish stepping forward to take the acclaim from joyous travelling supporters at full-time. The song being belted out at the time involved a line about him being “F****** class”. Nobody would argue.

Liam Boyce’s miss-kick sent the ball spinning into the air on 73 minutes and, as it dropped behind the Northern Irishman, Penrice lashed it first-time. Such was the power of the shot that the ball hit the net and was bouncing back out of the goal before the diving United goalkeeper Jack Walton had even hit the ground. “I had a feeling it would drop, just with the way it was and the height it was,” explained Penrice. “I was always just going to be alert and I managed to catch it sweet. I'm delighted for the boys and the fans as well. They were brilliant.”

Boyce’s contribution should not be overlooked, either. His scuffed effort following Adam Forrester’s clever header across goal created the chance which won the game - even if it was unintentional. “Boycie did say to me about it,” revealed Penrice. “He started laughing after we were walking back and said: ‘Did you see my air kick?’ I went: ‘Aye, it was brilliant. A wee assist.’”

Yes, Boyce is claiming a cheeky assist for the goal. “Absolutely,” insisted Penrice. “If I was him, I would be claiming it as well. I think credit goes to Boycie because he's been brilliant. He's been brilliant for young James Wilson as well. You see James learning off him and they've had a real good partnership together. Hopefully it continues.”

It will need to if Hearts are to get a result from this Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen. Then it’s the potentially-hazardous Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Highland League side Brechin City five days later. “It's been difficult games for the last six months. The boys are always more than ready to play these sort of games,” remarked Penrice. “I thought we were good at Pittodrie last time. We went down to 10 men and the game got away from us. I thought, for a lot of spells in that game, we were brilliant. We deserved to probably walk away with something. It didn't happen and we'll go and try and correct it this time.”

Since losing at home to Hibs on Boxing Day, Hearts have recovered well to take seven points from nine. They showed spirit, desire, organisation and a determination to drag themselves clear of the Premiership’s relegation mire. The win at United contained all of those qualities. “They were throwing absolutely everything at us. It's the boys standing up to be counted and that's what we need,” said Penrice.

“That's the position we're in. I've been in this league long enough to know that you can't just have a pretty game and keep the ball. You need to do the dirty side and I think, for probably the first six months, we weren't doing that right. To a man, I thought we were absolutely excellent.”

Which prompts the question: Why wasn’t the dirty side being done before? What has changed? “I don't know. I couldn't put my finger on it,” replied Penrice. “Obviously, nobody goes out onto the pitch to not get a result. In the first half of the season, the performances weren't terrible but we weren't pulling out results. That’s ultimately why we are where we are. We've been good recently. We got over the Ross County game and the capitulation that happened there. I think we’ve been brilliant but we take it game-by-game now. We won’t get carried away.”

