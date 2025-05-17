Hearts are on the road one final time this Premiership season when they face Kilmarnock on Sunday’s last matchday.

The game looked to be heading towards a bizarre set of circumstances. Killie boss Derek McInnes is poised to become the next manager of Hearts, replacing Neil Critchley, and vowed to be in the dugout for this clash.

Anger from fans of the Rugby Park club away at Motherwell midweek was followed by a statement from Kilmarnock on Thursday, announcing McInnes and his coaching staff would not be taking this clash for the home team. Now, focus turns to the pitch and what the players can do on it.

Neither side have much to play for but Hearts can make sure they end what has been a disappointing campaign by finishing top of the bottom six, the most they can do at this stage. With three changes to the team that beat St Johnstone midweek, here’s who we think interim head coach Liam Fox will select.

GK - Ryan Fulton Back up finishes the season with three games in just over a week.

RB - Adam Forrester Youngster ends a big season for him in the team.

CB - Michael Steinwender Returns to the side ahead of Craig Halkett.