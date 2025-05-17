Predicted Hearts XI vs Kilmarnock: Three changes as stars look to show incoming boss what they're all about

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 17th May 2025, 11:54 BST

Here’s who we think will feature for Hearts in their final Premiership game of the season vs Kilmarnock.

Hearts are on the road one final time this Premiership season when they face Kilmarnock on Sunday’s last matchday.

The game looked to be heading towards a bizarre set of circumstances. Killie boss Derek McInnes is poised to become the next manager of Hearts, replacing Neil Critchley, and vowed to be in the dugout for this clash.

Anger from fans of the Rugby Park club away at Motherwell midweek was followed by a statement from Kilmarnock on Thursday, announcing McInnes and his coaching staff would not be taking this clash for the home team. Now, focus turns to the pitch and what the players can do on it.

Neither side have much to play for but Hearts can make sure they end what has been a disappointing campaign by finishing top of the bottom six, the most they can do at this stage. With three changes to the team that beat St Johnstone midweek, here’s who we think interim head coach Liam Fox will select.

Back up finishes the season with three games in just over a week.

1. GK - Ryan Fulton

Back up finishes the season with three games in just over a week. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Youngster ends a big season for him in the team.

2. RB - Adam Forrester

Youngster ends a big season for him in the team. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Returns to the side ahead of Craig Halkett.

3. CB - Michael Steinwender

Returns to the side ahead of Craig Halkett. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Englishman maintains his place in the centre of defence.

4. CB - Frankie Kent

Englishman maintains his place in the centre of defence. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derek McInnesKilmarnockPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice