By Susanna Sealy
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

We've had another busy weekend in the Scottish football leagues with four sides competing for a spot in the Viaplay Cup final and six others fighting it out in the Premiership competition. Both Edinburgh sides travelled through to Glasgow for the semi-final match day at Hampden Park but fate was not on either of their sides as Aberdeen beat Hibs 1-0 and Rangers triumphed 3-1 over Hearts.

Nick Montgomery's side enjoyed much of the possession and were unfortunate to have Martin Boyle's effort ruled out for offside following a five-minute VAR review, while Steven Naismith's squad struggled after the half-time break to keep up with a rampant Rangers.

It's now time to return to the league action with the Easter Road outfit facing both St Mirren and Kilmarnock this week while the Jambos prepare for a trip to Fir Park this Saturday. According to the odds, here is where each team is predicted to finish following last weekend's action.

Celtic fans celebrate the Scottish Premiership title win in 2023

1. Celtic fans celebrate the Scottish Premiership title win in 2023

Celtic fans celebrate the Scottish Premiership title win in 2023

12. St Johnstone - Current odds have St Johnstone at 4500/1 to win the league.

2. 12. St Johnstone

Current odds have St Johnstone at 4500/1 to win the league.

11. Ross County - Ross County are at 2500/1 to win the title.

3. 11. Ross County

Ross County are at 2500/1 to win the title.

10. Livingston - David Martindale's side are seeing odds of 2500/1 to win the league.

4. 10. Livingston

David Martindale's side are seeing odds of 2500/1 to win the league.

