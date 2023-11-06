One side is predicted a huge revival according to odds in 2023/24 Scottish Premiership

We've had another busy weekend in the Scottish football leagues with four sides competing for a spot in the Viaplay Cup final and six others fighting it out in the Premiership competition. Both Edinburgh sides travelled through to Glasgow for the semi-final match day at Hampden Park but fate was not on either of their sides as Aberdeen beat Hibs 1-0 and Rangers triumphed 3-1 over Hearts.

Nick Montgomery's side enjoyed much of the possession and were unfortunate to have Martin Boyle's effort ruled out for offside following a five-minute VAR review, while Steven Naismith's squad struggled after the half-time break to keep up with a rampant Rangers.

It's now time to return to the league action with the Easter Road outfit facing both St Mirren and Kilmarnock this week while the Jambos prepare for a trip to Fir Park this Saturday. According to the odds, here is where each team is predicted to finish following last weekend's action.

1 . Celtic fans celebrate the Scottish Premiership title win in 2023

2 . 12. St Johnstone Current odds have St Johnstone at 4500/1 to win the league.

3 . 11. Ross County Ross County are at 2500/1 to win the title.