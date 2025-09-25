The midfielder is looking ahead to a Hearts clash, having just battled against Hibs.

A Falkirk midfielder can’t wait for an added factor to his latest Hearts trip - after going toe to toe with Hibs.

The Bairns are adjusting to life at Premiership level after back-to-back promotions and after a 2-1 loss against St Mirren, bounced back by coming from a couple goals down to draw 2-2 with David Gray’s men. Brad Spencer featured for ex-Jambos boss and Falkirk manager John McGlynn as they gained a point ahead of travelling to Hearts on Saturday.

Spencer says clashes like the Jambos match at Tynecastle and following test versus Rangers are the type of games that fuelled promotion excitement in Grangemouth. He also feels the group are now adjusting to what will be required from them at top flight level.

Brad Spencer on Hearts vs Falkirk

The 29-year-old said: “Character is what it was. We were 2-0 down, they're a good side. They did well in the league last year to finish third. They've spent a lot of money, but it's obviously not just that, they have good players too. We showed great character to come back. That's what we need to do in this league.

"In the end we were pushing for the third and just unlucky not to get the winner. Tynecastle will be a tough place to go, but I'm really looking forward to it. I played there with Raith Rovers during Covid but this will be the first time with fans. That's why you want in this league.

"You come into it to play against the good sides. Going away to Tynecastle and then Rangers at home next, that's what you want. It's what you look forward to as a player. The St Mirren game was a bit of a blow. I thought we did well in spells and then just got hurt at certain times.

Falkirk verdict on clash vs Hibs

"But that is what good sides do to you. But against Hibs I thought we defended really well, even though we found ourselves behind. You probably get punished a wee bit more for mistakes than you would in the Championship. That's just because you're playing at a better level. We are playing against good players week in, week out. But we're enjoying it, it's just about trying to find our feet now."

McGlynn said of the clash versus Hibs ahead of meeting Hearts: “The goal that we got back before half time certainly made the team talk a much easier one and it gave the players a lot of confidence and belief going into the second half, and I felt we were the better team then.

“We went towards the Hibs goal continuously as much as we possibly could and got the goal back through Liam Henderson - I thought it was no more than we deserved. The team mentality was great, I thought the team spirit was great too. They put everything into it. As a manager, you couldn't ask for an awful lot more: to be 2-0 down against a team like Hibs, come back into it and then try to win the game.”