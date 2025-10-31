The rival boss compared the ‘aggressive’ football Hearts currently play to that of the Craig Levein and George Burley eras.

After Hearts dropped points against St Mirren for only the second time this season, next up for Derek McInnes’ unbeaten men is Dundee at Tynecastle.

The points were shared in Paisley and it is now up to the men in maroon to return to winnings ways this weekend, in a game they will go into as favourites. It will be a familiar face in the dugout for Hearts’ opponents on Saturday as former captain, Steven Pressley, makes his Tynecastle return. His Dundee side have had an up and down start to the season, but have generally performed well against the bigger teams, having beaten Celtic and drawn away to Rangers.

As the weekend’s fixture approaches, Pressley has been full of praise for his Edinburgh counterpart and his handling of the pressure that comes with title-race talk against the Old firm.

Celtic victory ‘a real statement of intent’

Pressley said: “We don't fear these games. We see them as a challenge and a chance to eradicate some of the history that's gone before, in winning games in certain places. This is probably the hardest game in the league at present, going to Tynecastle but we look forward to it.

“It's still very early but their win at the weekend over Celtic was a real statement of intent. You saw the reaction of Derek after the game saying 'This is our place'. He's absolutely right — at Hearts you need to create an intimidating Tynecastle and they're doing that with their performances and the way the support has got behind them.”

The Hearts win against Celtic put them eight points clear of their rivals, with the St Mirren draw bridging the gap to six points. Pressley, believes that the Jambos will still be able to kick on and continue their title challenge with McInnes at the helm.

‘Experienced operator’ McInnes working wonders

The Dundee boss continued: “It's amazing what momentum and confidence can do and they have both in abundance. Leading the league is an amazing achievement, as is beating both Celtic and Rangers. If they get to January in a good position I think they'll try to strengthen then too. Derek understands what's required there, he's learned a lot from his time at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

“He's a very experienced operator and is putting that into full effect. Tynecastle is a big thing for them, and they play the aggressive brand of football Hearts fans want to see, like we did under George Burley, and then as Craig Levein did too.

“They put you under pressure, so you need a plan, and the resilience and strength to stand up to the physical challenge. Those qualities and the mental side are both going to be huge contributors in us getting any sort of result there. I really enjoy working with this group, though because they want to improve and have a brilliant camaraderie."