The Hearts star can be an example to follow for a Premiership rival’s latest summer signing.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has been told he can follow the lead of Hearts stalwart Craig Gordon by extending his playing career into his late-thirties and beyond.

Bain brought an end to his seven-and-a-half year stay with the reigning champions when he penned a one-year deal with Premiership newcomers Falkirk earlier this month and will now hope to dislodge Nicky Hogarth as Bairns number one over the new season. The three-times capped Scotland international made just 78 appearances throughout his time with Celtic after the likes of Joe Hart and Kasper Schmeichel established themselves as first choice under a number of managers.

At the age of 33, former Alloa Athletic and Dundee keeper Bain will hope to play a more significant role as Falkirk return to the top flight this season after former Hearts caretaker manager John McGlynn led them to the Championship title last time out. The Bairns boss has added major experience to his ranks after securing a deal for former Hibs forward Brian Graham before bringing in Bain, who he believes can prove himself to be a shrewd addition by following in the footsteps of current Hearts star Gordon by continuing his career into his late thirties.

He said: “Scotty got a number of appearances in the Premiership, he’s played in Old Firm games, he’s played in the Champions League. Yes, in recent years he’s not played a lot. You’ve got the calibre of Joe Hart keeping him out of the team, Kasper Schmeichel. Celtic have signed other goalkeepers as well so it’s been quite difficult to get into their first team in recent years.

“But prior to that, Celtic saw a lot in him to sign him. He played in these games I’ve mentioned, he did really well at Dundee and brings that experience I’m looking for. At 33 for a goalkeeper, you look at Craig Gordon, then he’s got a lot of goalkeeping to do ahead of him. He fits the profile they play at Celtic, we play a similar kind of style, we’re looking for options from the keeper with distribution.

“Of course, you’ve got to make saves but the added bonus for us is that he has experience every day training at a club like Celtic with the players they’ve got. The experience he’s got will help us on a daily basis and obviously in games. I’m really pleased with these two we’ve got in. I wanted experience and physicality – and Brian offers all that. Scotty offers the experience, the profile of what we’re looking for. He’ll talk, he’ll organise the defenders.”

However, Bain will not be guaranteed a spot in the Falkirk starting XI from the off after the impressive form of local lad Nicky Hogarth between the sticks last season. McGlynn added: “The competition is there.

“Nicky has done exceptionally well, playing in every single game last season in a Championship-winning team and he’s been getting better every season. I’m sure he’ll be up for the competition.”