Hearts made a number of signings in the summer and one took the eye of a Premiership rival.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve signed a host of stars the envy of many - and one was being tracked by a rival prior to his Hearts move.

Recruitment at Tynecastle over the summer has been lauded, with investor Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics software proving a key cornerstone of their transfer business. One star who moved to Hearts was Pierre Landry Kabore from Narva Trans, who joined after 33 goals and 10 assists in 51 games in Estonia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been made to wait for his chance amid the form of others but had a breakthrough performance at the weekend against Dundee. Kabore netted twice in a 4-0 Premiership rout over the Dark Blues at Tynecastle as he showed his goalscoring prowess after coming into the team ahead of Claudio Braga.

Who did Hearts beat to sign Pierre Landry Kabore?

Fans were left impressed by the Burkina Faso international and ahead of this weekend’s clash with Dundee United, The Courier have claimed that the Tannadice side were also well aware of Kabore’s ability. They are said to have looked at the forward in a data-driven recruitment drive alongside a host of other suitors but it was Hearts who won the race.

It’s stated: “The quality of Hearts’ Burkinabe marksman will come as no surprise to Dundee United, who face the onerous trip to Tynecastle next Sunday. Courier Sport understands the Terrors – as part of a wide-ranging, data-led approach to their summer transfer drive – were among a host of suitors tracking Kabore following a blockbuster spell with Estonian side Narva Trans. Kabore bagged 33 goals and 10 assists in 51 games in Estonia and was recommended by Tannadice head of recruitment Ross Goodwin.”

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes said of Kabore after the weekend: “I thought Kabore let people know what he’s all about. The starting point for him is his aggression. He can’t go out and just show that he’s a good player. What we need him for in Scottish football is to make sure he has that focal point and that physicality. Then show your skills off the back of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Hearts signed Pierre Landry Kabore

Upon signing the forward, McInnes initially said in the summer: “It’s obviously taken a bit longer than we’d have liked to get Landry in but he’s here now and I’m pleased to get it done. His stats over the past couple of seasons speak for themselves so we’re hoping he’ll bring something a bit different to what we’ve currently got in our forward areas.

“He’s a big, mobile guy and very adaptable in that he can play across the front, so that versatility is a big plus.

“Scotland will be a new culture for him so we’ll show patience in terms of getting him up to speed but he’s shown he can integrate quickly from his time Estonia and we’ll do everything we can to make Landry a success at Hearts.”