The midfielder came off the bench and scored the Jambos’ fourth goal as they went nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts midfielder Tómas Bent Magnússon is looking to make the most of his opportunities when they come after scoring his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Dundee at Tynecastle.

The 23-year old, who signed from Valur in his native Iceland in the summer, has made just one start for the Jambos which came in the August’s Premier Sports Cup match at St Mirren. Apart from that he has been limited to cameo appearances off the bench in the Scottish Premiership, usually for the final 10-15 minutes.

Magnússon again came off the bench against the Dark Blues and scored Hearts’ fourth of the afternoon, netting from inside the box after a scramble following a corner kick which the visitors failed to clear. As he continues to try and establish himself in the squad and build more minutes on the pitch, the summer arrival says he is enjoying the atmosphere amongst the squad at the moment.

Speaking after the 4-0 win over Dundee, Magnússon said: “ It was good to finally get one in and not just be a part of the goal but score the goal, it's fun. Everyone is contributing and I think probably almost double digits now of goalscorers in the team.

“I just try to make the most of the minutes I get and just help the team on the pitch here or if it's at the training ground as much as I can. The team's been doing brilliantly and like I said, I just try to make the most of what I can to help the team.

“ I can see how it's all playing out and just watch the midfielders we've got in Benny and Cammy, how they do the things they're doing. They've been brilliant and it's good to learn off of them and see how they do it.

“They've been here for some years now and just asking them questions on what they do and what I shouldn't do. Their message always to me is just relax and enjoy it, especially what Benny says, just enjoy it.

“If I would try to do too much, I don't think it would be a smart idea. I just try to come on and match the pace of the game. Like today we were 3-0 up or 4-0 up and just managed the game. We weren't trying too much but just try to use the ball well.”

Magnússon impressed with Hearts mentality as league leaders go nine points clear

Hearts opened up the gap on second place Celtic, who were not in league action this weekend due to their Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with Rangers, to nine points. Magnússon says he has been really impressed with the mentality of the current Hearts squad since arriving in the summer and is enjoying every moment of the experience.

He said: “I think that's just how good the group it is. Everyone's just friends in the dressing room. No one's pissed at anyone else by taking a place or anything like that. You can see that on the pitch as well, unbeaten now and I think it's because of how good friends we are. Everyone's willing to do the job for the guy next to you.

“He [head coach Derek McInnes] is really vocal and just really friendly with everyone. Speaks to everyone and he's really good in that sense, like man management. He's just good in controlling and keeping everyone happy really.

“I’m coming in here, everyone just said, like, Celtic and Rangers, No one's near that. We've just got to keep aiming at the next game. We've got a brilliant squad and we all believe in ourselves. I think everyone's in football to achieve something.”

