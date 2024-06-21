Rocco Friel in action for Hearts U21 in Youth Cup | SNS Group

The Hearts youngster has completed a move to the English Championship.

Rocco Friel has been challenged to make first-team football in the English Championship a reality after signing for QPR following time at Hearts.

The Jambos have sold the teenage right-back to the London-based English second tier side for an undisclosed fee. With attacking traits, Friel has represented Scotland at U17s and U19s level, featuring in the U17s Euros in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friel made 14 appearances for Hearts B team last campaign, scoring two goals and notching three assists from the right. He has spent the last three years in the Tynecastle academy after time at Rangers. Speaking on the move, the defender said: “I am really looking forward to it, I can’t wait to get started.

“The pathway here looks really good. When I spoke to the club they said everything that as a player you want to hear. They have shown they have belief in me and I couldn’t say no to this opportunity.

“I want to settle in and then I will be striving to get into the first team. That has to be the aim.”

QPR CEO Christian Nourry said: "The identification and subsequent acquisition of Friel are signs of how this football club intends to operate going forward: by providing impressive young talent with the opportunity to seize a pathway to play first-team football at Championship level and beyond. It is up to Rocco now to make that a reality."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad