Pundit has Hearts hunch over two key Steven Naismith decisions as Rangers disappointment met with form caveat
One pundit has told Hearts third place is signed and sealed - but Steven Naismith may now ponder a change in tact after a defeat to Rangers.
The Tynecastle side headed into Saturday's clash with the Light Blues on a winning run of eight straight wins. But they were put to the sword for an under-par performance, as Rangers racked up a 5-0 win.
Mohamed Diomande opened the scoring inside two minutes before a Cyriel Dessers double, Oscar Cortes strike and Fabio Silva effort did the damage. They are still 11 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock.
Sportscene pundit James McFadden has no worries over Hearts' position in third. Derby day is looming this Wednesday at home to Hibs and he insists Naismith could look to shake things up in future games.
The Scotland legend said on BBC's highlights show: "It's been great. I wonder if Steven Naismith will look at his team selection and maybe the approach.
"I know when you lose an early goal, your players can maybe lose control of what they're doing and let it affect them, which it clearly did. I think if Hearts started the game the way they have the last few weeks on this amazing run, more aggressive, more attacking, it could have been a different game.
"They are in a terrific position. They will finish third. There will be no collapse. That means it will be a great season for them."
Host Steven Thompson added: "They will finish third barring a massive collapse. They can't be too despondent about this. It has been going so well for them."