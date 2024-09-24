He's one of the three names linked with the Hearts vacancy | SNS Group

The former Hearts star has named three possible contenders for the Tynecastle gig.

A former Hearts star has pointed his ex-club to two candidtaes abroad who could fill their vacant managerial position - and one closer to home.

The shouts and suggestions from all corners are coming in over who will succeed Steven Naismith. He was relieved of his duties as head coach following a 2-1 Premiership loss to St Mirren at the weekend, an eighth defeat in succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stewart believes Hearts must extend their search far and wide in search of the right candidate. Looking in Scotland, Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is one he’d consider, while Bodo/Glimt and Malmo gaffers are also two he would put under consideration for the role.

Kjetil Knutsen has won the top flight in Norway three times while Henrik Rydstrom has Malmo in the Europa League and won the league in Sweden with them. Stewart told Premier Sports: “For me, I think Hearts need stability right now. It's not to say I wouldn't be looking abroad, because I think you've got to cast the net far and wide.

"Perhaps the likes of Knutsen at Bodo/Glimt if you are thinking something like Jimmy Thelin at Aberdeen, or even Rydstrom at Malmo. These are guys that are doing very well but they would cost. You would have to spend a bit of money and they might not be wanting to come.

"Then, for me, an absolute stick on that has to be spoken to is Derek McInnes. The guy is the most successful outside of Rangers and Scotland. The most experienced as well. And if Tony Bloom is going to be coming to Hearts with a little bit of extra investment and a network that can be tapped into, I think it something Derek McInnes would look at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because, with the greatest respect to Kilmarnock, how much further is he going to be able to take them? With Hearts and the potential to push them on, I think it is something he may well look to and consider."