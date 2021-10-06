Rangers confirm number of away tickets for Hearts fans at Ibrox

Hearts fans will be at Ibrox next week.

The top-of-the-table fixture will include supporters of both clubs after the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League ended the need for Covid red zones.

A total of 916 tickets have been set aside for travelling fans and Hearts will soon announce how they are to be distributed.

A statement on the Edinburgh club’s website read: “The club can confirm that tickets will be made available to Hearts supporters for our cinch Premiership fixture away to Rangers later this month.

“Robbie [Neilson] and the boys head to Ibrox for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, October 16, and Hearts have received an away ticket allocation totalling 916 tickets. Further information on tickets and how to buy will be released in the coming days.”

Hearts lodged a formal complaint with the SPFL last week after being told their support would not be allowed inside Ibrox a week on Saturday.

They wanted league officials to intervene on the matter and take appropriate action, with Celtic also citing red zones as their reseason for refusing to issue away allocations so far this season.

The SFA/SPFL Joint Response Group announced on Tuesday that red zones inside stadiums, designed to keep fans away from technical areas, are now no longer mandatory.

Clubs can now make their own decisions on whether to continue using them. Rangers and Hearts have held informal talks and officials at both clubs are keen to return to normal.

Season ticket holders at both clubs should be able to return to their own seats from now on.