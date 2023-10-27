Rangers v Hearts injury news as 7 out and 3 doubts

It’s been ten long months, but Hearts are finally welcoming back Craig Gordon into the picture following his devastating leg break in December 2022. The 40-year-old is set for a friendly outing against Rangers this week with Zander Clark still in favour to wear the gloves this weekend.

Steven Naismith will need his squad at their very best against the Gers on Sunday following a huge defeat to Celtic last weekend. The Jambos suffered a 4-1 loss at home to the Scottish Premiership champions but are hopeful of bouncing back in strong fashion when they take on Philippe Clement’s squad in a few days time.

Lawrence Shankland was able to return to goalscoring ways despite the heavy loss and will hope to continue his return to form at Ibrox on Sunday. This will be the first of two meetings with the Gers in quick succession as following their Premiership match-up, the two sides will then meet at Hampden Park for the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup. Ahead of the league game, here is the latest injury news from both camps.

1 . Craig Gordon - Hearts Doubt - Gordon has played against Spartans and in a Rangers’ friendly but this weekend will still likely be too soon for a full match-day return. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Dowell - Rangers Doubt - the Gers man suffered a leg issue pre-international break but is expected to return soon. Photo Sales

3 . Kyosuke Tagawa - Hearts Doubt - the Japanese international picked up a knock in training last Friday and it remains to be seen if he is fit to play this weekend. Photo Sales