Macaulay Tait’s loan move to Livingston is already a big success with the Scottish Championship challengers

Six games into his loan spell at Livingston, the Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait is yet to taste defeat whilst influencing a push for the Scottish Championship title. Saturday’s dramatic win at fellow challengers Ayr United lifted the West Lothian club into second place in the table, just four points behind leaders Falkirk with nine games remaining.

Tait has drawn praise for his performances since moving on loan from Hearts in January. Livingston manager David Martindale named the 19-year-old in the starting line-up for all six matches since his arrival and been rewarded with some authoritative displays. Tait impressed again at the weekend as former Hearts forward Robbie Muirhead’s 96th-minute free-kick secured a pricelss 2-1 win against Ayr at Somerset Park.

Tait continues to enjoy the rarity of never losing a competitive first-team match against any club other than Rangers. He made his Hearts debut in December 2023 in a 2-0 victory over Celtic in Glasgow and managed 14 appearances in total last season - only losing twice against Rangers. This year, he played for his parent club in the UEFA Conference League against Dinamo Minsk and Petrocub before agreeing a loan deal with Livingston.

The player is content at remaining unbeaten in a Livingston shirt. “It’s been a good start. It’s quite hard to lose a game now because it’s so tight but hopefully we keep that going until the end of the season,” he told the club’s TV channel.

Livi celebrations in Ayrshire and Morton still to come

Muirhead’s winner sparked some wild celebrations in Ayrshire. “It’s amazing. It’s such a big game and to come up with a goal like that in the last minute is what you play football for,” commented Tait. “’Try to get the next one’ was the [half-time] message, not to just sit in. We knew they would make changes and have a reaction, which they did. I thought we did alright until their goal and then it became more 50-50. We dug in and we came away with the winner.

“That’s all that matters at this point in the season - just winning games. That’s what we’re doing. Since I’ve come in, that second half performance is exactly what I’ve seen. When it’s going tough, the boys are all there for each other and digging in and that’s what you need.”

Livingston now face Morton at home on Tuesday evening with a chance to close in further on Falkirk. “I watched the game [on Friday] and they gave Falkirk an alright game,” said Tait. “We know they will do the same again and it will be a tough game, like every game is, so we will have to be ready for that and make sure we back this up from Saturday. It’s a quick turnaround this week so we will recover.”