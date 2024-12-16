Relegation fears and the history Hearts are desperate to avoid

Tynecastle Park has witnessed this situation before

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No-one who witnessed Hearts’ demise during the 2019/20 season will forget it. Ultimately demoted when leagues were shutdown early following the Covid 19 outbreak, the Edinburgh club should never have been bottom of the Premiership in the first place given their resources. Craig Levein and Daniel Stendel were the managers over that fateful campaign which ended so catastrophically.

Fast forward five years and history is threatening to repeat itself. Not with another Covid pandemic, thankfully, but with Hearts bottom of the league and embroiled in a relegation battle. Like last time, too many in the squad don’t look like they possess the stomach for the fight to safety. This time Neil Critchley is the head coach charged with overseeing survival after Steven Naismith’s sacking in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Craig Halkett is the only survivor at Hearts from that 2019/20 campaign. He played in Sunday’s harrowing 1-0 loss against 10-man Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, which kept the Tynecastle side bottom for at least another week. He can recall what happened five years ago, although he has no wish to, and is keen to allay fears of a repeat.

READ MORE: What happened inside the Hearts dressing room at Kilmarnock

“That’s not something I’m thinking back towards and thinking this feels the same. It’s not like that at all,” insisted the centre-back. “I think we have shown in glimpses over the last five or six weeks that we can be a good team and we can turn it on. It obviously didn’t happen at Kilmarnock and we all know, individually, that we weren’t good enough. But I’m not comparing it to that relegation season. It doesn’t feel in any way the same. So that’s something we will talk about and move forward.

“The Kilmarnock game was hugely frustrating and is still really raw. It was just not good enough, to be honest. We actually started the game well. The sending-off [of Robbie Deas inside five minutes] changes the way Kilmarnock were setting up and what their gameplan was. But from our point of view, it was just down to quality from individuals. It was just down to effort all over the pitch and it just didn’t go right. It’s something we need to look at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just didn’t create enough opportunities or even half-chances to put Kilmarnock under pressure. When they go down to 10 men, and then especially after they score, it’s easy for them to sit back and hold on to what they’ve got. We, as a group, should have more than enough quality and ideas to deal with it. We didn’t and it’s a hard one to take.

“Basically, we just said it wasn’t good enough. You look at the bigger picture of where we are as a club at the moment and everyone - players, coaching staff, people outside - knows that where we are is not good enough and it needs to change quickly. It’s something we will sit down and go through, then hopefully draw a line in the sand and move forward.”

Halkett stressed he is fit and ready for forthcoming challenges as Hearts prepare for important league and European ties. He did not play in last week’s UEFA Conference League defeat at FC Copenhagen. “I feel fine. It was just a niggle I had before the Dundee game,” he explained. “It was a spasm which went on a few more days than it normally has in the past. So it was disappointing to miss out in Copenhagen but I’m feeling fine now and I’m ready to go.”

Next on the fixture list is another Conference League assignment against Petrocub of Moldova at Tynecastle this Thursday. A Hearts win would take them into February’s knockout round play-off. “It’s obviously massive for the football club. It’s massive for all the players,” said Halkett. “You want to be playing at the highest level possible. For us, playing in the Conference League is that. We put ourselves in a good position and we know that if we win on Thursday night we have a great chance of going through. At the moment, it’s hard to think about because of how frustrating the game was against Kilmarnock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory would also be a much-needed morale boost for upcoming league games. “I’d like to think so,” said Halkett. “We hoped after the league win against Dundee last week that it was going to be a lift. Last Thursday in Copenhagen was what it was - a tough game against top opposition. You don’t like getting beat in any game but it was easy to accept how good they were. Kilmarnock was massively disappointing, not to even pick up a point. It wasn’t good enough so going into Thursday night we can hopefully win and then kick on for the rest of December and into the New Year.”