Remembering Hearts' African stars of the past ahead of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

Hearts have had plenty of stars feature in AFCON over the years

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 11th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT

It's nearly time for the Africa Cup of Nations to kick-off with stars from leagues around the world heading to the Ivory Coast for the 2023 season to kick-off.

Hearts' Beni Baningime would have been the only player eligible for the competition this time around but is yet to receive an international call-up and has recently come back from a season-long injury.

The Jambos will, however, be forced to say goodbye to two Australian stars as they make their way to the Asia Cup. Both Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson earned international call-ups to the tournament, bidding adieu to Cammy Devlin and Calem Nieuwenhof but will team up with Hibs' Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller.

With the AFCON tournament just a couple of days away, take a look back at the African stars who have featured for Hearts over the years...

Born in Johannesburg, Wright spent all his playing career in Scotland, spending eight years from 1987-95 at Hearts

1. George Wright - South Africa

1997-99 saw Angolan winger Quitongo at Tynecastle. He also spent time at Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Livingston.

2. Jose Quitongo - Angola

M'Bolhi was signed in 2005 but was released the following year having not played a first team match.

3. Rais M'Bolhi - Algeria

Fan favourite Kingston spent one season at loan at Tynecastle in 2007 before signing a permanent deal until 2010.

4. Laryea Kingston - Ghana

