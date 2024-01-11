Remembering Hearts' African stars of the past ahead of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Hearts have had plenty of stars feature in AFCON over the years
It's nearly time for the Africa Cup of Nations to kick-off with stars from leagues around the world heading to the Ivory Coast for the 2023 season to kick-off.
Hearts' Beni Baningime would have been the only player eligible for the competition this time around but is yet to receive an international call-up and has recently come back from a season-long injury.
The Jambos will, however, be forced to say goodbye to two Australian stars as they make their way to the Asia Cup. Both Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson earned international call-ups to the tournament, bidding adieu to Cammy Devlin and Calem Nieuwenhof but will team up with Hibs' Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller.
With the AFCON tournament just a couple of days away, take a look back at the African stars who have featured for Hearts over the years...