Ross County Malky Mackay on Hearts formation and going 'toe-to-toe with one of the league's best'

Malky Mackay was happy with his team's performance against Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Staggies drew 2-2 with the Tynecastle Park side having come from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead and John Souttar cleared an effort off the line in the dying moments.

“Hearts were throwing everything at us yet they still go up the park and arguably should score in the last minute,” the County boss said.

“I’m delighted with the way they’re applying myself towards the way I want them to be.”

Mackay was happy with his side’s performance and how they handled the change of shape from Robbie Neilson’s side.

The Dingwall side have yet to win a game this season but have drawn against Hearts and Aberdeen, while being competitive in games with Hibs, Celtic and Rangers,

“We were playing against the team of the moment, who have a fabulous squad of players and are obviously flying in the league," he said.

“They came here today with an interesting change of formation from the one that has been serving them well.

“I felt we coped with that quite well.

“It was a very good game and we’ve, again, gone toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league.

“We’ve had Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts now over the last few weeks and we’ve created good chances against them all, with good patterns of play.