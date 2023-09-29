Ross County v Hearts injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt

Several key stars will be missing from both starting line-ups for Hearts and Ross County

Hearts will be travelling up to Ross County for this weekend’s fixture following their Scottish League Cup quarter-final win this week. The Jambos bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to St Mirren last weekend to beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in Tuesday’s Cup match. Goals from Jorge Grant and Alex Lowry secured Hearts’ place at Hampden in November where they will take on Rangers, the 27-time winners of the competition.

However, they now turn their attention back to the Premiership as they look to improve on a rocky start to the season. The Tynecastle side have won two of their opening six matches, losing three and drawing one.

Despite the poor results, they will be boosted by the improvement of long-term absentees Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett who are both making strong moves to get back on the training pitch. Ahead of the Scottish Premiership fixture at Victoria Park, Dingwall, here is the latest injury news for both Hearts and Ross County.

1 . Alex Cochrane - Hearts OUT - The left-back suffered a ankle injury and is expected to return to the pitch in late October. Photo Sales

2 . Nathaniel Atkinson - Hearts OUT - The Australian was stretchered off during Hearts’ fixture against St Mirren and is now set for several weeks on the sidelines. Photo Sales

3 . Craig Gordon - Hearts OUT - The Hearts’ goalkeeper is nearing his return from a fractured leg and has joined the squad for light training sessions. Photo Sales