Barry Anderson delivers his predicted XI for Hearts as they travel to Ross County on Saturday

Hearts will be making their final preparations ahead of their away fixture to Ross County in tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership schedule. Steven Naismith’s side have had a rocky record when playing away from home, something the Jambos boss will be keen to improve upon as the team heads up north.

Hearts recently reached the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup following a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock but their league results will need to change soon if they are to compete in the top half of the table next year. The Jambos will, however, face some injury-related challenges with star midfielder Cammy Devlin a potential doubt.

The Australian suffered a head injury against St Mirren last weekend and was then taken off at half-time in the league cup win. It remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to make the starting line-up this weekend in the Highlands. Ahead of Saturday’s action in Dingwall, here is Barry Anderson’s predicted starting XI for Hearts.

1 . GK - Zander Clark Hearts' undisputed number one goalkeeper in the absence of Craig Gordon.

2 . RB - Odel Offiah A toss-up between Offiah and Toby Sibbick with Nathaniel Atkinson now injured. However, it will be the Brighton loanee likely to get the green light ahead of Sibbick in tomorrow's fixture.

3 . RCB - Frankie Kent An unwavering presence at the back for Hearts, in spite of the growing injury concerns. Naismith will once again call upon Frankie Kent.