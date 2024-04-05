Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane.

Roy Keane has dug out Michael Stewart as the Man Utd icon reflected on his former Old Trafford teammate - with a Hearts and Hibs jab thrown in.

Ex-midfielder Stewart is now a pundit, known for holding no punches with his verdicts. Keane has made that name for himself in England and held nothing back when it came to Stewart, who spent his youth career at Man Utd. He left in 2005 and had a loan spell and permanent stint at Hearts, while he also spent two years at Hibs after exiting the Red Devils.

Rio Ferdinand joined Keane and other guests on Gary Neville's Overlap podcast, where memories of Stewart stirred up a brutal verdict from the Irishman on the now 43-year-old. There was some shade thrown the way of Hearts and Hibs too as Keane stormed down memory lane.

Ferdinand: "Remember Michael Stewart?

Keane: "Yeah, Michael Stewart, yeah."

Ferdinand: "Do you remember that one?"

Keane: "What me with Michael?"

Ferdinand: "Do you remember? We used to sit on the ledge and do your leg swings before you go out to training. He was a young lad, Scottish international."

Keane: "He wasn't that quiet. He was bad for the table tennis remember?"

Ferdinand: "I am not saying he was a timid kid. He is quite an open speaking guy now. I don't know what triggered you but I came down the corridor and I could hear you saying "You will never make it you. You will never make it. You will be playing for a pub team in a couple of years if you carry on the way you are."