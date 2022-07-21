Rudi Skacel pens message of apology to Hearts fans regarding Gary Locke's testimonial

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2006 and 2012 Scottish Cup winner was due to appear at half-time during Gary Locke’s testimonial, where Robbie Neilson’s side host Championship side Stoke City.

Skacel would have been involved in a penalty-kick competition alongside other former club-mates of Locke – including Gary Mackay, Dave McPherson, Jose Quitongo, Ian Black and Andy Webster – as well as being interviewed in front of the adoring home crowd.

Though it was mooted Skacel would return for the match as far back as last November, it was only confirmed by Hearts last week. There has now been a regrettable last-minute change of plan.

Hearts hero Rudi Skacel won't be returning to Tynecastle this Saturday. Picture: SNS

He wrote on social media: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, I’m unable to attend the match on Saturday. I’m sorry I can’t be there to celebrate the Hearts legend and my pal Gary Locke’s big day and I’m sorry I won’t be able to come back to Tynecastle to see all the fantastic Hearts supporters once again. I hope to see you all again soon.”

Locke, now a club ambassador, was granted a testimonial by Hearts for an accumulative 20 years of service across a variety of roles.

He was a coach on Paulo Sergio’s staff when Skacel had his finest hour in a Hearts’ jersey, scoring twice as the maroon half of Edinburgh secured ultimate bragging rights with a 5-1 victory over rivals Hibs in the 2012 Hampden showpiece final.

The match against Stoke kicks off at 3pm. Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £6 for concessions and under-16s and £4 for under-13s.

